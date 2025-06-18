Spain: Brits warned of tough rules for holidaying this summer

Tenerife is among the islands that are imposing rules as Brits arrive. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Spain is set to introduce tough new tourism rules from next month, which are set to affect how thousands of Brits go on holiday.

The country welcomes up to 17 million from the UK every year, and locals in hotspots such as Barcelona, Malaga, the Canary Islands, and Mallorca have complained about over-tourism.

Residents have held mass protests around Spain, with some even firing water pistols at Brits.

There are already measures in place to curb visitors with so-called tourist taxes, drinking caps, and restrictions on tour group sizes.

And from July 1, all holiday homes, apartments, and short-term rentals in Spain must have a special registration number to operate legally - the Mirror has reported.

Spanish authorities have taken action to try and address a housing crisis, with landlords prioritising tourists over locals, as well as over tourism. Residents of the towns and villages have thus seen a shortage of available housing to live in year-round.

The move will mean that up to 70 per cent of holiday rentals could disappear from booking platforms because many owners have not been able to register or don't meet the new requirements.

Silvia Blasco, of the Spanish Federation of Tourist Housing and Apartment Associations, said: “Families who have booked an apartment or holiday home are likely to be left without accommodation, as a large part of the legal supply cannot be registered in the Single Digital Window system and will disappear from the platforms.”

Spain is pressing ahead despite fears the anti-tourism measure could wipe £11bn from the country’s economy.

Here are some of the measures in place that Brits need to be aware of before coming to Spain.

Police officers stand next to a restaurant as people protest against overtourism in the Balearic island of Mallorca. Picture: Alamy

Rental rules

Across the board in Spain, all holiday homes, apartments, and short-term rentals in Spain must have a special registration number to operate legally from July 1.

Anyone with a Spanish holiday booked for or after this date should contact whoever it was booked through to make sure the accommodation will still be valid.

Tourist taxes

The Balearic Islands and Barcelona have both committed to heaping a tax worth up to £12.40 per person per night in addition to the room fee for tourists by the end of the year. In some cases the tax will not be as steep and only see an extra £1 to £4.

There will be specific charges per place and additional requirements that could see cruise passengers charged extra, according to the Metro.

Drinking bans

The Balearic Islands, Mallorca, and Ibiza have moved to impose a limit on how many alcoholic drinks guests can consume while visiting certain resort areas or some all-inclusive hotels. This is reported to be a six drink maximum, with three at lunchtime and a further three at dinner.

Establishments that serve guests more than the limit could be fined under the rules, although it is understood to be a more stringently observed ruling in parts of the country where boozy holiday makers have proved especially problematic.

Walking tour caps

In Mallorca, authorities have capped the number of people able to take part in a walking tour at 20. Other Balearic Islands are not following suit which means that the Mallorca tours could become more expensive as guides look to make ends’ meet.

Mallorcan town Sóller has also become a residents’ only area with 70 hectares being designated. Only permit holders will be allowed to drive in this zone.