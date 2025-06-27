'Spectacular' beach crowned Britain's best - but which 'dying' seaside spot rated worst?

Which? rates the best and worst seaside destinations – with some surprising revelations. Picture: Alamy

By Sarah Marshall, PA

Scenic spots get the thumbs-up while traditional resorts have fallen out of favour, according to a new survey by consumer body Which?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heatwaves have been rolling across the UK, encouraging a mass exodus from sweltering cities in favour of a cooling sea breeze. With more than 7,000 miles of coastline skirting our island nation, there are plenty of spots to choose from – but where should you go to spend well-earned money and free time?

A new study by not-for-profit consumer champions Which? rates the best and worst seaside destinations – with some surprising revelations.

While predictable beauty spots have scored highly in a survey compiled by 3,872 Which? Connect panel members, many traditional seaside towns have fallen from grace.

Once touted as one of the sunniest places in Britain, Bognor Regis is at the bottom of the table, derided by one reviewer as being “a run-down seaside town”; another criticised the “scrappy” pier and poor entertainment.

Trending destinations like Brighton and Margate also failed to ignite enthusiasm.

Here are some of the best… and the worst seaside destinations in Britain.

READ MORE: Amber heat alert issued across England as temperatures to hit at least 30C

Top of the lot… Bamburgh, Northumberland

A view of Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, Bamburgh, England. Picture: Getty

Stealing the number one slot for the fifth year running – with high scores for beach, scenery and peacefulness – is Northumberland’s golden windswept stretch of dunes lapped by the North Sea. A medieval castle casts its silhouette on the sands and wildlife havens on the Farne Islands are close by.

Reviewers’ verdicts: “This is a spectacular stretch of coastline with beaches that are second to none. The beach is what you “do” in Bamburgh but it is a good centre for touring Northumberland.”

Next best… Beer, Devon

The beach at Beer, Devon, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

The South West Coast Path – recently popularised by new film The Salt Path – passes close to this tiny traditional fishing village along the fossil-filled Jurassic Coast. Find cosy pubs serving local ales and landscapes shaped by geological formations spanning 185 million years.

Reviewers’ verdicts: “It is a beautiful seaside town and not tacky at all. A lovely place to take the whole family and get some sea air. Lots of places to walk around this area.”

“A pretty, quiet seaside resort which has changed little in the last 50 years.”

A worthwhile resort… Portmeirion, Wales

Italian style buildings at Portmeirion, Wales. Picture: Alamy

An Italianate wonderland masterminded by early 20th-century architect Sir Clough Williams-Ellis characterises this Welsh Mediterranean-style village on Cardigan Bay. The pastel-coloured buildings and ornate campaniles will be recognisable from cult 1960s TV show The Prisoner. But there’s nothing punishing about a stay here.

Reviewers’ verdicts: “A very interesting place, almost a huge art installation Beautiful. Interesting and a joy to explore. Add to it the history of the filming of The Prisoner and you have a complete package.”

“A beautiful, colourful manmade ‘resort’. It was quiet and beautifully sunny when we visited and was just idyllic walking around the whole village. Food was tasty too.”

Nostalgic choice… Sidmouth, Devon

The South West Coast Path in Sidmouth, Devon, offers a variety of scenic coastal walks. Picture: Alamy

Travel back in time to an elegant Victorian era in East Devon. Recency terraces and red sandstone cliffs frame a pleasant pebble shore lined with traditional beach huts. Various festivals are held throughout the summer and quaint tearooms provide shelter on rainy days.

Reviewers’ verdicts: “Our favourite East Devon town for a day out. Lovely Georgian/Victorian seafront. Lovely beach, Good choice of places to eat. Charming and busy in summer but not overly touristy”

“Family connections always take us back to Sidmouth, but it is also a beautiful town, beachfront and area. Each time we find something new to see, even though we have been visiting for over 50 years. Wonderful walks along the coast and inland. Delicious cream teas afterwards and good basic lunch before.”

One to avoid… Bangor, Gwynedd

Garth Pier at Bangor looking towards the Snowdonia Mountains, Gwynedd, North Wales. Picture: Alamy

Social deprivation, a transient population and a lack of investment have relegated this Welsh seaside resort once popular during the Victorian era. More modest than it’s popular neighbours such as Llandudno, it’s now largely overlooked.

Reviewers’ verdicts: “It’s typical of many small towns – dying! I’ve seen it deteriorate over time.”

“The city itself is run down and uninteresting.”

READ MORE: London population on course for 10m - as international migration brings boom to Tower Hamlets

Britain’s seaside towns ranked - the full list



Results are based on an online survey of 8,952 experiences from 3,872 Which? Connect panel members conducted Jan-Mar 2025. The destination score (in brackets) is based on satisfaction with the location and likelihood to recommend.