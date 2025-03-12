Two teens arrested after 15-year-old boy stabbed in the back outside Portsmouth school

By Henry Moore

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the back outside a school in Portsmouth.

Police were called to Lower Drayton on Tuesday after reports of a “serious assault” near Springfield School at 3:46pm.

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, have been arrested in relation to the incident and remain in custody.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “(The victim) was treated for two small stab wounds, one to the elbow and one to his back, at hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

“A 14-year-old boy was initially arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

"A 16-year-old boy has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Both remain in custody at this time.”

District Commander, Superintendent Paul Markham added: “You will see officers in the area while we progress our enquiries. We’re also engaging with Springfield School, which is close to where the assault took place, to provide reassurance to the school community.

“Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of our uniformed officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team who will be patrolling regularly.

“It’s important that we also highlight that tackling serious violence including knife crime, robustly dealing with offenders and working in partnership to prevent offending remain a priority in the city”.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the force on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250106313.