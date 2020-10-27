Staffordshire becomes latest area to be put under Tier 2 restrictions

27 October 2020, 19:37 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 20:01

Regulars enjoy a drink at a table divided by a Perspex screen at the Royal Oak in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire
Regulars enjoy a drink at a table divided by a Perspex screen at the Royal Oak in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Staffordshire will become the latest area to go into Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, although a date has not yet been agreed for the rules to come into force.

It is thought the new measures will come into force as early as this weekend.

Under the "high" coronavirus alert level, people in the affected areas will not be able to mix socially with friends and family indoors in any setting, unless they live with them or have formed a support bubble.

Alan White, Leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: “Our residents and businesses have made huge efforts to keep our county safe and open, but despite this, cases continue to rise rapidly and we are now facing tighter restrictions.

“This year, Staffordshire has showed what it does best - pulling together and supporting our communities, but now we need to redouble our efforts to avoid any further restrictions and protect our county.

“We can, and we must rise, to this new challenge, but it is down to each and every one of us to stick to the new rules when they do come into force to help keep Staffordshire safe and open for business.”

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Officers want to speak with the above man in connection to the incident

Police appeal after thug attacks NHS worker on London Underground

2 mins ago

The clothing area in a supermarket near Cardiff is deemed non-essential items and is cordoned off

Wales outlines updated rules on 'essential items' following confusion and anger

20 mins ago

The wettest month for the UK in 2020 so far was February

Londoners could be hit with wettest month for more than 150 years

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks in Warm Springs

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’ as Trump hits Midwest

Just now

California wildfires

Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires

30 mins ago

Philadelphia unrest

Protests flare in Philadelphia after police kill black man

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Marcus Rashford has praised local communities pulling together for his free school meals campaign

Free school meals: How to find out who’s offering food this half term

1 day ago

Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know

4 days ago

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of new support measures for businesses

What does Rishi Sunak's new support package mean for you?

5 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London