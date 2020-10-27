Staffordshire becomes latest area to be put under Tier 2 restrictions

Regulars enjoy a drink at a table divided by a Perspex screen at the Royal Oak in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Staffordshire will become the latest area to go into Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, although a date has not yet been agreed for the rules to come into force.

It is thought the new measures will come into force as early as this weekend.

Under the "high" coronavirus alert level, people in the affected areas will not be able to mix socially with friends and family indoors in any setting, unless they live with them or have formed a support bubble.

Alan White, Leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: “Our residents and businesses have made huge efforts to keep our county safe and open, but despite this, cases continue to rise rapidly and we are now facing tighter restrictions.



“This year, Staffordshire has showed what it does best - pulling together and supporting our communities, but now we need to redouble our efforts to avoid any further restrictions and protect our county.



“We can, and we must rise, to this new challenge, but it is down to each and every one of us to stick to the new rules when they do come into force to help keep Staffordshire safe and open for business.”