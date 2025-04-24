New stamps mark 80th anniversary of VE Day featuring Dame Vera Lynn and key wartime figures

24 April 2025, 00:34 | Updated: 24 April 2025, 00:40

Mini-sheet of stamps showing Dame Vera Lynn in different aspects of her wartime career to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Mini-sheet of stamps showing Dame Vera Lynn in different aspects of her wartime career to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Royal Mail

By Ella Bennett

A special set of stamps is being issued to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, featuring men and women who made contributions during the Second World War.

A main set of 10 stamps will honour those who contributed to the war effort, while a mini-sheet of stamps has images of Dame Vera Lynn from different aspects of her wartime career.

Royal Mail will be applying a special VE80 postmark on stamped mail in the week of the anniversary in May.

The business is also supporting VE Mail, a letter-writing initiative connecting schoolchildren with Second World War veterans.

William Tutte on one of 10 stamps that honour men and women who made extraordinary contributions during the Second World War
William Tutte on one of 10 stamps that honour men and women who made extraordinary contributions during the Second World War. Picture: Royal Mail

People featured include:

– George Arthur Roberts, the first black man to join the London Auxiliary Fire Service, in 1938

– Mary Morris, whose diaries describe how she nursed troops returning wet and wounded from Dunkirk

– John Harrison, who served in the Royal Navy on the destroyer HMS Belfast and was responsible for maintaining “A” and “B” gun turrets at the front of the ship.

– Bhanbhagta Gurung, who fought in Operation Longcloth in Burma, now Myanmar, and was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery under heavy fire

– Thomas Peirson Frank, a civil engineer and surveyor whose rapid-response teams repaired more than 100 breaches of the Thames wall during air raids

– William Tutte, a codebreaker whose work was key to decrypting the Lorenz cipher, the German code used for top-level communication and intelligence.

10 stamps that honour men and women who made extraordinary contributions during the Second World War
10 stamps that honour men and women who made extraordinary contributions during the Second World War. Picture: Royal Mail
One of four stamps in a mini-sheet showing Dame Vera Lynn
One of four stamps in a mini-sheet showing Dame Vera Lynn. Picture: Royal Mail
Mahinder Singh Pujji on one of 10 stamps
Mahinder Singh Pujji on one of 10 stamps. Picture: Royal Mail

Emma Gilthorpe, chief executive of Royal Mail, said: “Behind every victory of a nation there are countless unsung heroes whose courage and sacrifice shaped the future of the world.

“On VE Day, we remember not only the leaders and generals, but the silent warriors whose contributions echo through history.

“For the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Royal Mail is proud to issue these stamps honouring the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who fought for freedom and peace.”

The stamps and a range of collectible products are available to pre-order from Thursday and will go on general sale from May 1.

