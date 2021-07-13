Stand Up to Racism protest: Date, time and location for the Withington demonstration

13 July 2021, 10:52

Stand Up to Racism is holding a demonstration in Withington, Manchester today
Stand Up to Racism is holding a demonstration in Withington, Manchester today. Picture: PA

By Emma Clarke

In support of footballer Marcus Rashford, the local community in Withington, Manchester is holding a demonstration today.

Following the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday, England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have been subjected to racist abuse online.

A mural of Rashford in Withington was also defaced with racial slurs after the Three Lions' defeat at Wembley.

Since, anti-racists have condemned the behaviour, with England captain Harry Kane commenting: "If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an England fan and we don’t want you."

Centre-back Tyrone Mings also criticised Home Secretary Priti Patel's response yesterday, following her "gesture politics" comments over footballers taking the knee against systemic racism.

READ MORE: Fans leave 'hero' messages at Marcus Rashford mural after vandals defaced it

Meanwhile, a petition calling for lifetime bans for racists from football matches has topped 800,000 signatures so far.

Anti-racist organisation Stand Up to Racism has also organised a demonstration today in Manchester. Here's everything you need to know, including when and where it's taking place.

When is the Stand Up to Racism demonstration taking place?

The demonstration is taking place today (July 13) at 6pm in Withington.

Where is it being held?

Organisers have arranged for the demonstration to take place by the mural of Marcus Rashford, located on Moorfield Street (M20 3HF).

What have the organisers said?

Sabby Dhalu, the co-convenor of Stand Up to Racism, said: "We condemn the racist abuse Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho have received since the end of the Euro 2020 Final. This includes the vandalisation of the Rashford mural in Manchester.

"We also condemn racist violence and abuse by racist England fans towards African, Caribbean and Asian England fans, Italy and Denmark supporters. 

"This racism and xenophobia precisely illustrates why England footballers took the the knee at every match during Euro 2020. 

"Missing penalties is hardly unique to three black footballers. By reaching the final of a major tournament this England team is the most successful since 1966. What underpinned this success is the diverse and multicultural team. We congratulate the team and its commitment to fighting racism."

Weyman Bennett, also a co-convenor of the organisation, added: "The government have fuelled an environment where racists feel emboldened to inflict abuse and attacks in a jingoistic fervour.

"They [the government] condemned #TakeTheKnee and the #BlackLivesMatter movement, yet failed to condemn racists and booing of the team."

