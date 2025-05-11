Stansted Airport hit by widespread power outage as IT glitch causes travel chaos

11 May 2025, 09:10 | Updated: 11 May 2025, 10:39

Stansted Airport hit by widespread power outage as IT glitch causes travel chaos
Stansted Airport hit by widespread power outage as IT glitch causes travel chaos. Picture: @Turbine Traveller / X

By Danielle de Wolfe

Passengers travelling to and from Stansted Airport are facing travel chaos following a power outage triggered by an IT meltdown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The IT glitch has caused widespread disruption at the Essex airport, with long delays expected and further disruption to flights.

Stansted airport said "issues" were reported at the airport early on Sunday morning.

Check in, baggage and security areas are all believed to have been affected by the technical issue.

Taking to social media, stranded travellers showed the extent of the chaos, with thousands of travellers packed into the airport terminal after systems ground to a halt.

Read more: Hundreds without power as firefighters tackle latest substation blaze weeks after Heathrow outage

Read more: Starmer says leaders made ‘material progress’ towards peace as Putin proposes restarting talks with Ukraine

The airport's official account shared a message on X saying: "Our teams are working hard to fully restore operations following the IT issue that impacted our systems earlier this morning.

"While the issue has been resolved, some flights may still be subject to delays.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and advise passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

A spokesman from Stansted Airport has since said that they are "not sure at this stage of the root cause, but that is being investigated".

The spokesman also said the failure "appears to have been an issue with internet access".

Taking to X, one traveller named Anne Alexander spoke of the situation: "Stansted Airport right now. IT system issue, the airport says.

"Some people are queuing outside just to get inside the airport terminal. Some have given up and gone home as they have missed their flights.

"These pics are taken from the queue towards departures and security."

Holidaymakers Anne Alexander and Yusuf Yusuf Mryuu have also shared videos of themselves in the massive queue, saying some people simply "gave up and went home."

The delays come just as we head into peak holiday season, and disgruntled holidaymakers may want nothing more than to kick back on a beach after a stressful work period.

Stansted experienced a similar delay in peak season last year on July 19, as a result of the global Microsoft IT outage.

Similarly, queues snaked out the door as the worldwide Crowdstrike outage rendered their digital check-in and payment services unusable for several hours.

This is a developing story...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Home Secretary has called prison safety a "disgrace"

'There's a crisis': Yvette Cooper brands prison safety a 'total disgrace' following Axel Rudakubana officer attack
The fire is at an electrical substation just off Fore Street

Hundreds without power as firefighters tackle latest substation blaze weeks after Heathrow outage
annik Sinner of Italy in action against Mariano Navone of Argentina during the Internazionali BNL d'Italia day six at Foro Italico on May 10

Tennis world number one Jannik Sinner wins on return from doping ban to progress at Italian Open
Baby Reindeer (2024) mini TV series created by Richard Gadd and starring Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office and Baby Reindeer in running for top TV Bafta awards

Natterjack toad adult during breeding season in the Brenne Regional Nature Park, France

UK’s noisiest amphibians who can be heard a mile away making ‘remarkable comeback’ in South Downs
Young person eating burger

Just five minutes of exposure to junk food advertising per day makes children eat more calories

World News

See more World News

Allied leaders made “material progress” towards a ceasefire in Ukraine on Saturday, Sir Keir Starmer has said

Starmer says leaders made ‘material progress’ towards peace as Putin proposes restarting talks with Ukraine

3 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin proposes restarting peace talks with Ukraine ‘without preconditions’ after European leaders threaten sanctions

10 hours ago

Presentation of Partnership for Strong Ukraine Foundation (PSUF)

Sweden’s new national security adviser quits within 24 hours of taking up post after Grindr photo scandal

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News