Starmer 'loses control' on immigration as 1,200 migrants cross Channel in a day

People thought to be migrants board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture date: Saturday May 31, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Around 18 small boats, carrying more than 1,000 asylum seekers, are thought to have left French coast and headed for the UK.

More than 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel on Saturday – the biggest total so far this year – with British and French rescue services forced to deploy 11 vessels and two aircraft.

It is thought that around 18 boats left the French coast, carrying 1,000 migrants, with numbers surpassing the previous record of 825 - set earlier this month.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp described the events as a "day of shame" for Labour, adding that maritime rescue services are "overwhelmed".

Earlier in the day, the coastguard had to issue an urgent appeal for the help of fishing boats due to being occupied rescuing migrants.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the Channel crossings have led to a "day of shame" for Labour. Picture date: Sunday March 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The total number of migrants to have crossed the Channel on Saturday takes the total in 2025 to more than 14,600, up 30 per cent on the same point last year, and the highest total for the first five months of a year since the first boats crossed in 2018.

The record for the highest number of people arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats in a single day is 1,305 people on 3 September 2022.

Mr Philp continued: “This is a day of shame for the Labour Government. Over 1,000 illegal immigrants in a single day, boats flooding the Channel, Border Force stretched beyond breaking point, and even fishing vessels drafted in because our maritime rescue services are overwhelmed.

A group of people thought to be migrants wait in the sea to board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture date: Saturday May 31, 2025. Picture: Alamy

“A nation reduced to chaos on the high seas while Keir Starmer hides behind platitudes and process. Labour has completely lost control of our borders," he added.

“Their pledge to smash gangs in tatters. They scrapped the Rwanda deterrent before it even began, and now the boats won’t stop coming. So far, this is already the worst year on record. Labour have failed on every front, and they should hang their heads in shame.”

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, has suggested the number of crossings has surged because of the higher number of good weather “red days” so far this year.