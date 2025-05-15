Starmer pays tribute to Andrew Norfolk, who exposed Rotherham grooming gang scandal, following death aged 60

15 May 2025, 12:28

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Attends Help Cut Children Free From Sexual Exploitation
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Attends Help Cut Children Free From Sexual Exploitation. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has paid trubute to journalist Andrew Norfolk, the former Times reporter who exposed the Rotherham grooming gang scandal, following his death aged 60.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Norfolk, who died on May 8 after suffering ill health, was “absolutely integral” in helping to change the law so more grooming gang members could be convicted.

Mr Norfolk’s reporting in 2011 revealed a pattern of mainly white teenage girls being groomed by gangs of adult men of a Pakistani heritage after a growing number of prosecutions around the UK.

It led to an inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, which covered the period 1997 to 2013 and made a “conservative estimate” that around 1,400 children were sexually exploited over 16 years.

Read more: UK economy grew more than expected in first three months of 2025, official figures show

Read more: Keir Starmer steps up migrant crackdown as he announces 'return hubs' for failed asylum seekers

London, England, UK. 14th May, 2025. British Prime Minister KEIR STARMER leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London.
London, England, UK. 14th May, 2025. British Prime Minister KEIR STARMER leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister, who was director of public prosecutions when the scandal was revealed, told The Times: “I am deeply sorry to hear of Andrew’s death.

"He wasn’t just an incredibly talented reporter, at The Times and elsewhere, he was driven by the desire to call our attention to injustice and protect the most vulnerable.

“I was privileged enough to meet Andrew first-hand when I was director of public prosecutions after he broke the news of the grooming gangs scandal.

"His passion for supporting the victims of grooming gangs shone through, and he was absolutely integral to making sure we could change the rules to increase convictions of the vile perpetrators.

“My thoughts are with Andrew’s family, loved ones and friends. I hope their memories of him and the knowledge of the difference he made to people’s lives are a comfort to them at this time.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Manchester

Chris Brown arrested in Manchester over 'bottle attack' on music producer at London nightclub
Water firm United Utilities' profit more than doubled last year before it hit customers with a steep rise in bills in April.

Customers hit with 32% increase in bills after North West water firm’s profit more than doubles
Harry and Meghan hold 'Beckxit' talks with Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz as Sussexes advise on 'family feud'

Harry and Meghan hold 'Beckxit' talks with Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz as Sussexes advise on 'family feud'
Raul Asencio faces prosecution over an alleged child sex scandal at the Spanish club

Real Madrid hit by child sex scandal: Star accused of sharing video of underage girl having sex with three team-mates
A black security manager who was called a "slave" by a white colleague and later left after raising race complaints has won £361,000, an employment tribunal heard.

Black security manager called ‘slave’ by white colleague wins over £360,000 after racism complaints
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to members of the media at the Rolls Royce factory in Derby, central England on May 15, 2025.

Reeves says growth increase ‘really welcome’ as UK economy grew more than expected in first three months of 2025

World News

See more World News

Recaldo Thomas (l) , who died in the sinking of tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht in Italy

'Serious concerns about a string of failures': Family of Bayesian superyacht victim'Serious concerns about a string of failures': Family of Bayesian superyacht victim hit-out after sinking report

1 min ago

The co-founder of Ben and Jerry's ice cream was arrested and dragged out of a US Senate committee hearing after protesting US policy on the war in Gaza.

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder arrested at US Capitol after Gaza war protest

2 hours ago

Russia confirms Vladimir Putin will not attend peace talks in Turkey - as Zelenskyy touches down in Istanbul

Putin branded a 'dead man walking' by experts - as Russia confirms leader will not attend peace talks in Turkey

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News