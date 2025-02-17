Exclusive

Starmer should send 'warships, combat brigade, and air squadrons' to Ukraine, says ex-armed forces minister

17 February 2025, 09:46 | Updated: 17 February 2025, 10:48

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (far right) visits the Tapa NATO forward operating base in Estonia.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (far right) visits the Tapa NATO forward operating base in Estonia. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Britain should send two warships, a combat brigade and air squadron to Ukraine to show "UK leadership", a former armed forces minister has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Heappey welcomed Sir Keir Starmer's commitment to put British troops on the ground as part of a future peacekeeping mission.

It comes as the PM is heading to Paris this morning for an emergency summit on Ukraine's future - as the US and Russians head to Saudi Arabia for talks on a peace deal.

He's said he "doesn't take the decision lightly" to commit British troops overseas.

Read more: Peace in Ukraine 'vital for Britain's freedom', says Streeting as he backs PM's calls for troops on the ground

Read more: Zelenskyy visits UAE as Starmer signals support for British troop deployment in Ukraine peacekeeping

James Heappey welcomed Sir Keir Starmer's commitment to put British troops on the ground as part of a future peacekeeping mission.
James Heappey welcomed Sir Keir Starmer's commitment to put British troops on the ground as part of a future peacekeeping mission. Picture: Alamy

But Mr Heappey said that Britain needed to spend far more on defence to make that work.

He told LBC: "Keir Starmer's apparent commitment to troops in Ukraine as part of the post war security force is really welcome. I think he should be looking at probably a combat brigade, a combat air squadron and a commitment of probably around two warships permanently deployed in the Black Sea. That would feel like a meaningful commitment by the UK and really demonstrate the UK's leadership in this new European security order."

And he urged the PM to keep the current troops we've committed to NATO where they are right now, with the same size of the army, navy and air force.

Mr Heappey said that Britain needs to spend far more on defence.
Mr Heappey said that Britain needs to spend far more on defence. Picture: Alamy

Ministers are conducting a strategic defence review into the future of our armed forces and what they might need in future.

Labour vowed to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence - but haven't put a timeline on when they'll do it.

But LBC's been told they're still not agreed on how much to spend, and what to spend it on.

And they're facing calls to go even higher too.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend a presentation of Ukrainian military drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend a presentation of Ukrainian military drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Mr Heappey added: "Whatever we want to do in Ukraine is going to require more and that means more defence spending.

"The number that is needed in order to be able to do everything that we need to do for NATO and take a leadership role in Ukraine and look after our interests globally is at least three and a half percent of GDP.

"And frankly, going to Paris and committing troops while still telling NATO that you're going to do everything that you promised them to do without making that commitment around defence spending is pretty, is pretty inconsistent and isn't going to work."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Julie Buckley, 54, has not been seen since late January when she went missing from the village of Christchurch, Cambridgeshire.

Man charged with murder in 'no-body' case after woman goes missing in Cambridgeshire

Trump is ‘shaking up our region’, says Israel's president.

Donald Trump is 'shaking up our region', says Israel's president as he 'reveals US leader's strategy' in Middle East
Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' as Israeli President labels 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’

Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' says President, labelling 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’
A teacher who was knocked down by a group of kids playing playground game British Bulldog says she was left with a severe leg injury that left her out of work for months.

Summer camp teacher claiming £300k in damages after group of kids knock her down in famous playground game
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia for peace talks with Russia as the war in Ukraine rages on.

US-Russia peace talks for Ukraine begin as Europe blocked out of Saudi Arabia meeting

Harry received a standing ovation at the closing ceremony.

Meghan's four-word response as Prince Harry receives standing ovation in emotional Invictus Games closing ceremony

World News

See more World News

West Streeting, left, has back Sir Keir Starmer after the Prime Minister said he was ready to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Peace in Ukraine 'vital for Britain's freedom', says Streeting as he backs PM's calls for troops on the ground

2 hours ago

Danielle McLaughlin's killer Baghat was finally found guilty today

Man sentenced to life in prison over rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in Goa

4 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv 'not invited' to US-Russia peace negotiations

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News