Stars pay final respects to Denis Law as Manchester United legend laid to rest

11 February 2025, 16:49

Sir Alex Ferguson and Wayne Rooney were in attendance at Denis Law's funeral
Sir Alex Ferguson and Wayne Rooney were in attendance at Denis Law's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Sir Alex Ferguson was among the footballing greats who gathered for the funeral of Manchester United legend Denis law on Tuesday afternoon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands of well-wishers gathered in Manchester for the funeral of the Red Devils legend who died at the age of 84 on 17 January.

A funeral procession left United's stadium Old Trafford on Tuesday afternoon before making its way to Manchester Cathedral for the service.

The procession paused at the Trinity statue, which depicts Law alongside Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best.

The funeral procession started at Old Trafford before making its way to Manchester Cathedral
The funeral procession started at Old Trafford before making its way to Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Sir Alex, who is United's most successful manager in history, and Scottish great Sir Kenny Dalglish were among those in attendance to pay tribute to the former Ballon D'or winner.

Speaking at the service, Sir Alex said: "Trying to place Denis in the pantheon of all time greats is a challenge. But it is made easier by Pele.

"He was asked if there was a British player who could get in the [great] Brazil team. He said Denis Law - which is a fantastic tribute."

Sir Alex paid his respects to Denis Law this afternoon
Sir Alex paid his respects to Denis Law this afternoon. Picture: Alamy
Sir Kenny Dalglish leaving Manchester Cathedral
Sir Kenny Dalglish leaving Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Former United players Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville also paid their respects as well as members of the current squad and manager Ruben Amorim.

Diana Law paid tribute to her late father, who she said has now reunited with club greats Charlton and Best.

She said: "There is an Englishman, Irishman and Scotsman. I think of them all up there in heaven. Reunited smiling down. Maybe they have started a team already with Sir Matt as the manager."

Rooney arriving at Manchester Cathedral for the funeral service
Rooney arriving at Manchester Cathedral for the funeral service. Picture: Alamy
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim arriving for the funeral
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim arriving for the funeral. Picture: Alamy

Law, who is regarded as one of the greatest players in United's history, is the club's third all-time top scorer with 237 goals in 404 appearances.

The former striker was at the club between 1962 to 1973 and earned the nickname of "The King" among fans.

Read more: Manchester United and Scotland football legend Denis Law dies aged 84

Read more: Beloved England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson died '£8million in debt' after battle with cancer

Sir Alex also spoke of Law's love for Scotland and how "he loved beating England".

Law, who was born in Aberdeen in 1940, was capped 55 times for Scotland and remains the country's joint-top scorer of all time with 30 goals.

"He once lined up before a game against England.

"He loved Nobby Stiles and Nobby worshipped him. Nobby came bounding down the tunnel and wished Denis all the best.

"Denis gave him a withering look and let off a volley of abuse Nobby never forgot."

Law is regarded as one of the greatest players in Manchester United's history,
Law is regarded as one of the greatest players in Manchester United's history,. Picture: Alamy

Sir Alex went on to say he often wondered why supporters called him The King, and came to the conclusion "it was to do with his profile".

"He would fight his granny for a goal," he said. "He had so much courage. A skinny guy standing among all those big defenders."

Leading the service, Cannon Grace Thomas told mourners Law's death marked "the end of an era, the last of the famous Trinity to go".

"But what a wonderful legacy he leaves behind for supporters. And also in the hearts, minds and memories of all who loved him," she said.

Rod Stewart's rendition of Angel was played as the service ended.

