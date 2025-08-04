Dame Stella Rimington, MI5's first female director general, dies aged 90

4 August 2025, 17:42 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 17:56

Dame Stella Rimington, first female director general of MI5, has died aged 90.
Dame Stella Rimington, first female director general of MI5, has died aged 90. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Dame Stella Rimington, the first female director general of MI5, has died aged 90, her family announced.

Dubbed the “housewife superspy” when she came into the role, she is widely credited as the model for Dame Judi Dench’s M in the James Bond films.

She was born on May 13 1935 in South Norwood and died on Sunday night.

In a statement, her family said: “She died surrounded by her beloved family and dogs and determinedly held on to the life she loved until her last breath.”

She was appointed director general of MI5 in 1992, making her the first woman in history to hold the position.

Before becoming a spy, in 1959 she was employed as an assistant archivist in the Worcestershire County Record Office, where she earned £610 per annum.

Former MI5 chief Dame Stella Rimington looks through some of the files at the Public Records Office in Kew which held an open day to the public along with other government buildings around the country.
Former MI5 chief Dame Stella Rimington looks through some of the files at the Public Records Office in Kew which held an open day to the public along with other government buildings around the country. Picture: PA

"One of my tasks was persuading vicars and stately home owners to deposit their historical papers in the Record Office (rather than their musty basements) on permanent loan. Many saw it as an affront," she told the Daily Telegraph in February.

During her first year in her first job at MI5, Dame Stella said she earned £1,000.

She also shared how was "forced to move" home after pictures of her emerged in the press "because I had become a Provisional IRA target."

"I also acquired my fair share of telephone and letter stalkers," she revealed.

Dame Stella retired from the Service in 1996.

Following her retirement, she was made a non-executive director of Marks & Spencer and the BG Group.

She was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath in the same year and in 2001, published her autobiography, Open Secret.

She also published a number of novels set in the world of intelligence and counter-terrorism.

