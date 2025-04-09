Sir Steve Redgrave calls for clean-up of River Thames ahead of Oxford-Cambridge boat race

Sir Steve Redgrave has called for an urgent cleanup of the River Thames. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Steve Redgrave is calling for an urgent clean-up of the River Thames ahead of the Oxford-Cambridge boat race this weekend.

The 5 time Olympic rowing champion told LBC that the stretch of the river where the iconic race takes place fails basic water quality standard.

He also slammed failing water companies for paying out dividends to shareholders and bonuses to its CEO instead of investing in water infrastructure.

The annual race between the two top universities - which dates back to the 1850s - will take place on Sunday.

Sir Steve Redgrave on pollution

He spoke with reporter Charlotte Lynch today who asked him how concerning it is for the rowers set to take part in the upcoming boat race.

Sir Steve Redgrave said: "It’s a bit concerning. River Action has been doing some testing over the last few weeks. They actually started on March 10th, and the water companies tell us that these issues only occur when we have heavy rain.

"Since that time, we've only had one day of rain, yet the results of their testing show that nearly 30%—29.5%—of the samples taken are above the recommended eco levels. For anyone planning to go into the water, it’s a concern.

"Rowers are on top of the water, but you still get quite a bit of splash.

"British Rowing, the River Trust, and River Action have put together some guidelines. These include covering any open wounds and showering as soon as possible after getting off the water. It’s also important to clean any cuts, grazes, or blisters—especially blisters, which rowers often get—immediately after being on the water."

Steve Redgrave during the the 1995 World Championships. Picture: Getty

When asked about the deteriorating state of our rivers, Sir Steve expressed concern over the water quality, describing our waterways as "extremely poor."

He went on to say they are "filthy," highlighting the ongoing issue of raw sewage being regularly pumped into rivers.

"What I would like to see is moving away from licensing water companies to discharge raw sewage into our waterways, including rivers, lakes, canals, and along our coastlines," he said.

"In the 21st century, we shouldn't still be engaging in practices that were common centuries ago. The process has to be better now," he added.

Sir Steve also criticised the government's actions, noting that while they are "talking a really good game," he would like to see more concrete efforts to remove these licenses for water companies.

"Our water companies have got to do the right thing," he stressed.

He singled out Thames Water as one of the worst offenders, pointing out that the company pays out high dividends to its shareholders and large bonuses to its CEO.

"I don’t have a problem with that when you're doing a really good job," Sir Steve said.

"But when you're doing a poor job, you expect your shareholders to dig a little deeper into their pockets—not to reward the CEO with bonuses when the water quality is so poor."

The annual race started back in the 1800s. Picture: Alamy

Sir Steve was then probed on whether the race would still go ahead and if he would be happy to compete in the race.

He responded, saying he'd be "very wary" but added that it wouldn't stop him from going out onto the water.

However, he noted that the issue isn’t just about the rowers of this weekend’s event.

"There are less than 100 athletes racing in the boat races on the Tideway over the weekend. But over the last four weeks, we've had over 10,000 athletes racing on the same course. They train and prepare all around the country, and some come from abroad as well to participate. It’s really the culmination of the winter’s training before we enter the regatta summer season."

While he wouldn’t let the water quality stop him from rowing, Sir Steve emphasised the importance of taking precautions: "I’d make sure I follow the guidelines of British Rowing, the River Trust, and other river action groups.

"That means ensuring your boat is cleaned down, showering afterwards, and taking every opportunity to prevent catching any bugs. I know a number of rowers, and open water swimmers too, who've had horrible bugs from this. It’s something we should not accept."

Charlotte Lynch brought up a similar situation when some Olympic events were canceled due to pollution in the Seine.

She asked: "Has it always been like this, or is it just that standards have slipped so much? And why do you think it’s not being taken seriously?"

Sir Steve explained: "We're seeing more rainfall than we’ve had before, and as a result, water companies have been caught by surprise. But we’ve been talking about climate change for a very, very long time, so they shouldn’t be using that as an excuse."

He went on to criticise the priorities of water companies, stating: "One of the key criticisms of these companies is that they’ve been paying out large dividends to their shareholders instead of investing in the water infrastructure."

He acknowledged some of the initiatives aimed at improving water quality but stressed that they are not quick fixes.

"There are some initiatives aimed at improving water quality and separating rainwater from sewage water, but these aren’t easy fixes. It’s something that should have been addressed a long time ago, but there’s no time like the present."

He later added: "I’ll give this government the chance to do the right thing, making sure they put the pressure on water companies to deliver the services they’re supposed to provide."