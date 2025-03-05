'Gun shape in his pocket': Witnesses describe 'gunmen dressed as delivery drivers' in fatal shooting of boy, 16

5 March 2025, 13:55 | Updated: 5 March 2025, 14:02

The victim has been named locally as Lathaniel
The victim has been named locally as Lathaniel. Picture: Alamy/Supplied

By Kit Heren

Eyewitnesses have described the attack that saw a teenage boy shot dead in south London on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 16-year-old, named locally as Lathaniel, was killed on on Paradise Road in Stockwell at around 14:20pm on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told the Metro: "He was lovely. He had one sister, loved Manchester United.

"He was such a nice boy, we are devastated. It’s such a terrible thing. My mum has spoken to his mum who is devastated. She’s in shock."

The scene in Paradise Road Clapham, south London after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead on Tuesday
The scene in Paradise Road Clapham, south London after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Another witness described the attack, telling the paper: "There were two bangs in rapid succession. I thought it was fireworks but I looked out and saw three boys.

"It looked like two were chasing another who dropped to the ground as I was watching.

"A boy in a white or grey hoodie has his hand in his pocket, but I could see a gun shape in the pocket. He and the other lad he was with then sprinted off."

Police are yet to arrest a suspect and have called on the public to provide any information they can.

Read more: Crossbow killer stabbed Carol Hunt in her own home as daughter worked in garden, completely unaware, court hears

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: LBC

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, who is leading the local policing response, said: “This is an enormously shocking incident which I imagine will cause huge distress to the local community.

“Our thoughts are with the young boy’s family at this devastating time.

“Local officers are on the scene gathering CCTV and speaking to witnesses to piece together what has happened. They will be supported by specialist homicide investigators shortly.

“Please rest assured we will work around the clock to identify and find those responsible.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police on 101 with the reference 4116/4MAR.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 if you want to remain anonymous.

