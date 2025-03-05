First picture of teenage boy gunned down in south London as police hunt for killer

Lathaniel Burrell. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

Police have publicly identified the teenage boy shot dead in south London on Tuesday as they hunt for the killers.

Loading audio...

The 16-year-old has been named as Lathaniel Burrell. He was killed on on Paradise Road in Stockwell at around 14:20pm on Tuesday.

Police have not arrested anyone yet and are appealing for footage of the attack. Some eyewitnesses have described the killers as disguised as delivery drivers.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: "This is a horrendous crime, which has shocked the local community and beyond. Our thoughts are with Lathaniel’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“Our investigation is continuing at pace, examining CCTV and collecting witness statements.

“We have deployed officers to the area on reassurance patrol, and have officers on the ground engaging with the local schools.

“We need the help of the public too – if you were in the local area please think remember back to yesterday afternoon and come forward with any information, no matter how small.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has any mobile phone or dash cam footage from the area surrounding Paradise Road.”

A witness told the Metro: "He was lovely. He had one sister, loved Manchester United.

"He was such a nice boy, we are devastated. It’s such a terrible thing. My mum has spoken to his mum who is devastated. She’s in shock."

The scene in Paradise Road Clapham, south London after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Another witness described the attack, telling the paper: "There were two bangs in rapid succession. I thought it was fireworks but I looked out and saw three boys.

"It looked like two were chasing another who dropped to the ground as I was watching.

"A boy in a white or grey hoodie has his hand in his pocket, but I could see a gun shape in the pocket. He and the other lad he was with then sprinted off."

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: LBC

If you were a witness or have any information, please call police on 101 with the reference 4116/4MAR.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 if you want to remain anonymous.