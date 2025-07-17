Final member of Stockwell Six wrongfully convicted of attempting to rob corrupt cop has name cleared

17 July 2025, 12:25

Errol Campbell was wrongfully convicted of attempted to rob corrupt cop Derek Ridgewell, pictured.
Errol Campbell was wrongfully convicted of attempted to rob corrupt cop Derek Ridgewell, pictured. Picture: Handout

By Jacob Paul

A man who was wrongfully convicted for attempting to jail a corrupt police officer has had his name cleared at the Court of Appeal more than a decade after his death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Errol Campbell, who died in 2004, had his convictions for theft and conspiracy to steal from a goods depot in South London quashed at the London court on Thursday.

He was found guilty in April 1977 and sentenced to a total of 18 months’ imprisonment at the Old Bailey in relation to thefts from the Bricklayers Arms Goods Depot, where he was a British Rail employee.

The case against him was led by the discredited British Transport Police officer DS Derek Ridgewell.

Giving his judgment on Thursday, Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice Butcher and Mr Justice Wall, said that it was with “regret” that the court could not undo Mr Campbell’s suffering.

He added: “We can however, and do, allow the appeal brought on his behalf, and quash his conviction.“We hope that will at least bring some comfort to Mr Campbell’s family who survive.”

Read more: Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after conviction on two prostitution offences

Read more: Wrongfully imprisoned Andrew Malkinson ‘not finished’ fighting for reform 17 years after conviction

Paul Green (left) and Cleveland Davidson had their convictions quashed in 2021.
Paul Green (left) and Cleveland Davidson had their convictions quashed in 2021. Picture: PA

DS Ridgewell led the case against Mr Campbell and several others, but along with colleagues DC Douglas Ellis and DC Alan Keeling, later pleaded guilty to stealing from the same goods depot.

Mr Campbell unsuccessfully appealed his conviction in 1978.

His son submitted an application Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in September 2024, with the help of the charity APPEAL.

Following a review, the CCRC found there was a real possibility that, like the convictions of 11 other people that have been referred to the court, Mr Campbell’s conviction would be quashed, and it referred the conviction in February 2025.

In August 2023 the CCRC referred the convictions of Mr Campbell’s co-defendants, Saliah Mehmet and Basil Peterkin, after it tracked down their family members.

The convictions were both quashed in January 2024.In 1980, Ridgewell, Ellis and Keeling pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal from the Bricklayers’ Arms Depot.

Ridgewell died in prison before he had completed his sentence.In a previous judgment, the court found that their criminal activities between January 1977 and April 1978 resulted in the loss from the depot of goods to the value of about £364,000 “an enormous sum of money at that time”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates

When do schools break up for summer?

Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell attend the funeral service of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, north west London.

Fiona Phillips’ husband Martin Frizell says she feels ‘pushed aside’ and criticises ‘ageism’ shown towards Alzheimer’s sufferers
Ian Richardson played the fictional chief whip Frank Urquhart in House of Cards

What is a whip and what does it mean to lose it?

Matthew Hall, 33, vanished while hiking in the Italian Alps.

Missing Brit, 33, who vanished while hiking in Italian Alps found dead near the spot where he sent his final text
Putting children in childcare during the summer holidays now costs an average of £1,076 per child

Parents shelling out £1k per child for summer holiday care

Steve Miller and co. will not be playing around the US after all this summer

The Steve Miller Band cancels entire 31 date tour 'because of the weather'

World News

See more World News

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Jebrail Romanelli, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli attack targeted the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City.

Two dead in Israeli attack on Catholic church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

21 mins ago

Relatives and neighbours gather outside the Powai residence as the mortal remains of captain Sumeet Sabharwal.

Air India captain 'cut off' fuel before fatal crash, US officials say

46 mins ago

Monks wearing orange robes praying

Thai woman filmed herself having sex with Buddhist monks and blackmailed them

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News