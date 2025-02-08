Stolen dog reunited with family after seven years

8 February 2025, 22:46

Daisy the Labrador.
Daisy the Labrador. Picture: RSPCA

By Alice Padgett

Daisy the Labrador, who was abducted seven years ago, has been reunited with her family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daisy, a Labrador, was stolen from Rita and Philip Potter from their garden in Norfolk in November 2017.

An RSPCA inspector, Kim Walters, found the stolen pooch in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, over 200 miles away, on a routine visit.

The inspector checked her microchip - and reunited her with her family.

Mrs Potter, 80, said she and her husband are "so, so grateful" for the RSCPA reuniting them with Daisy, adding their pet will now be given "lots of love and attention".

The couple said they "never gave up hope on her being found one day".

Daisy the Labrador
Daisy the Labrador. Picture: RSPCA
Daisy the Labrador
Daisy the Labrador. Picture: RSPCA

"We kept a photograph on the mantlepiece and would look at it every day thinking of her and where she might be. So it is an absolute dream come true that the RSPCA found her and have returned her to us - where she belongs - we are so, so grateful," she said.

"We know she is elderly now and has health issues but whatever time she has left she will now be surrounded by lots of love and attention.

"The whole family was so excited to hear the news that my grandchildren went to buy her toys and treats - she also now has not just one - but two comfy beds."

Daisy's theft was widely reported after witnesses claim they saw her being bundled into a truck near their home by suspected backyard breeders, who make profit from breeding animals that are often in unsafe conditions.

The couple reported the incident to the police, but the number plate could not be traced.

Mr and Mrs Potter were part of several social media and press appeals to locate Daisy, which earned support from actor Tom Hardy after he reshared their post.

Daisy the Labrador with her RSCPA rescuers
Daisy the Labrador with her RSCPA rescuers. Picture: RSPCA

Read more: Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

Read more: Trump sanctions International Criminal Court as he accuses it of 'targeting' US and 'close ally' Israel

The theft sparked social media appeals and a petition urging the government to do more to tackle pet theft.

The couple also campaigned for the government to do more to tackle pet theft and set up a petition which attracted more than 100,000 signatures.

In 2024, the Government passed the Pet Abduction Act law which could see perpetrators face a maximum five year prison sentence, a fine, or both.

Ms Walters, the inspector who found Daisy, said she was "a bit choked" after reuniting the dog with her owners and urged anyone with information about the theft to contact the RSPCA or the police.

"I was a bit choked from listening to them and clearly how much they loved her, so it was great telling them that we could get her back home soon once we had made sure she was fit enough to travel and we had arrangements in place for the four hour journey to take place," she said.

Andy Cook, behavioural welfare adviser at the Brent Knoll Animal Centre, the RSPCA branch in North Somerset where Daisy was cared for, said: "It seems Daisy has been used for backyard breeding and she has a number of mammary masses, she has slight hip dysplasia and her coat was quite dirty when she came to us as though she had not been groomed for many years.

"She is quite elderly for a Labrador at the age of 13 and we think she is deaf, but she is adorable. "She really is the sweetest girl and will wag her tail whenever she sees you but since she was stolen it is clear she has had a hard life."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Irish boxer John Cooney.

Boxer dies from a brain bleed, from injury during championship fight

'Make Europe Great Again' Rally In Madrid

'Make Europe Great Again': Far-right European political leaders praise Trump at Madrid meeting
Kanye West.

Rapper Kanye West advertises t-shirt featuring a Nazi swastika, after 'antisemitic rampage' on X
Andrew Gwynne.

Minister sacked after posting he hoped 'pensioner who didn’t vote labour would die' in WhatsApp group
Police officers hold back protesters trying to block the road.

Two arrested as protesters clash with police outside proposed site for new Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London
Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

World News

See more World News

Freed Palestinian prisoners are greeted by a crowd as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Emotional scenes in West Bank and Gaza as Palestinians reunited with their families after release from Israeli prisons

5 hours ago

Israeli hostage reunited with his family.

Emotional moment Israeli hostages reunite with families after being paraded on stage by Hamas

6 hours ago

Police officers hold back protesters trying to block the road at the rally.

Protesters clash with police as thousands rally outside proposed site for new Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News