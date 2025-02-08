Stolen dog reunited with family after seven years

Daisy the Labrador. Picture: RSPCA

By Alice Padgett

Daisy the Labrador, who was abducted seven years ago, has been reunited with her family.

Daisy, a Labrador, was stolen from Rita and Philip Potter from their garden in Norfolk in November 2017.

An RSPCA inspector, Kim Walters, found the stolen pooch in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, over 200 miles away, on a routine visit.

The inspector checked her microchip - and reunited her with her family.

Mrs Potter, 80, said she and her husband are "so, so grateful" for the RSCPA reuniting them with Daisy, adding their pet will now be given "lots of love and attention".

The couple said they "never gave up hope on her being found one day".

"We kept a photograph on the mantlepiece and would look at it every day thinking of her and where she might be. So it is an absolute dream come true that the RSPCA found her and have returned her to us - where she belongs - we are so, so grateful," she said.

"We know she is elderly now and has health issues but whatever time she has left she will now be surrounded by lots of love and attention.

"The whole family was so excited to hear the news that my grandchildren went to buy her toys and treats - she also now has not just one - but two comfy beds."

Daisy's theft was widely reported after witnesses claim they saw her being bundled into a truck near their home by suspected backyard breeders, who make profit from breeding animals that are often in unsafe conditions.

The couple reported the incident to the police, but the number plate could not be traced.

Mr and Mrs Potter were part of several social media and press appeals to locate Daisy, which earned support from actor Tom Hardy after he reshared their post.

Daisy the Labrador with her RSCPA rescuers. Picture: RSPCA

The theft sparked social media appeals and a petition urging the government to do more to tackle pet theft.

The couple also campaigned for the government to do more to tackle pet theft and set up a petition which attracted more than 100,000 signatures.

In 2024, the Government passed the Pet Abduction Act law which could see perpetrators face a maximum five year prison sentence, a fine, or both.

Ms Walters, the inspector who found Daisy, said she was "a bit choked" after reuniting the dog with her owners and urged anyone with information about the theft to contact the RSPCA or the police.

"I was a bit choked from listening to them and clearly how much they loved her, so it was great telling them that we could get her back home soon once we had made sure she was fit enough to travel and we had arrangements in place for the four hour journey to take place," she said.

Andy Cook, behavioural welfare adviser at the Brent Knoll Animal Centre, the RSPCA branch in North Somerset where Daisy was cared for, said: "It seems Daisy has been used for backyard breeding and she has a number of mammary masses, she has slight hip dysplasia and her coat was quite dirty when she came to us as though she had not been groomed for many years.

"She is quite elderly for a Labrador at the age of 13 and we think she is deaf, but she is adorable. "She really is the sweetest girl and will wag her tail whenever she sees you but since she was stolen it is clear she has had a hard life."