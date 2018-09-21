Storm Bronagh: Car Swept Down River As Flash Floods And Strong Winds Batter Britain

Heavy rain and powerful winds have caused travel misery to parts of Britain as Storm Bronagh swept across the country overnight.

The second named storm of the year saw gusts reaching 78mph as it moved eastwards across Wales and England.

In one case a car was swept away down a river in Carmarthenshire, Wales as some areas saw half a month’s rain fall in 24 hours.

Flooding and fallen trees blocked roads and rail routes as commuters trudged to work on Friday.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for parts of England and Wales until 6pm today.

But, forecasters said the impact of Bronagh is now waning and the weather should improve for the weekend.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "We have got reasonably good weather conditions anticipated over the next few days, given that Storm Bronagh is now leaving our shores.

"It exited the North East last night and in the early hours of the morning into the North Sea, although the back end of the storm will still cause heavy winds in offshore areas in the North East.

A car was swept away in a river in Carmarthenshire after heavy rain across Wales. Picture: LBC

"Its influence over the weather picture is waning, and in truth it is only really going to be impacting upon those offshore north-eastern areas."

This morning the Environment Agency had 27 flood alerts in place - the lowest level of the three-tier warning system.

The alerts cover a number of rivers in northern England and as far south as the River Wye in Herefordshire.