Breaking News

Police and ambulances rush to crash on Strand near Somerset House after ‘van ran over three people’

The scene on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

Armed police and paramedics have gathered in central London after an incident near Somerset House.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers at the scene told LBC that the incident on Strand was a car accident, although this has not been formally confirmed yet.

Early indications suggest that a driver lost control of their van and ran over three people.

Photos from the scene show paramedics treating someone on the ground.

Read more: LIVE: Major police response near Somerset House in London after ‘van hit three people’

The scene on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

Police at the scene. Picture: LBC

Two fire engines and three ambulances were also present on the scene, which is on the pedestrianised area near King's College London.

A large part of the area was cordoned off as emergency services dealt with the incident. Traffic restrictions were also in place in the wider area.

The scene on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

A student at nearby King's College London said: "No one knew what was going on. Lots of police tape, shouting and everyone sort of just stood there."

Incident occurs on The Strand in London

They added: "We saw people lying down with people with ambulances around them... Everyone's kind of shocked, I guess".

More follows.