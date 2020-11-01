Stratford explosion: One dead in blast at east London home

1 November 2020, 16:30

Police are investigating the cause of the blast - file picture
Police are investigating the cause of the blast - file picture. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

One person has died following an explosion at a home in east London, police said.

Officers were called to Waddington Road in Newham, Stratford, at 7.54am on Sunday.

Firefighters were also at the scene and police initially said there were no reports that anyone had been injured.

A later statement said: “Emergency services have now entered the building and sadly one person has been pronounced dead. We’re working to locate and inform next of kin.

“Road closures remain in place. The incident is not being treated as terror-related."

Several nearby homes have been evacuated.

Joshua Garfield, a Labour local councillor in Stratford, said the authority was helping those who had been moved out of their homes find emergency accommodation.

He tweeted: "We are aware of an incident in Stratford that has tragically led to loss of life. Officers and emergency response are on the scene.

"The council are providing support to victims and have rehoused nearby residents. We will get to the bottom of this."

