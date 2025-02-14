Three men stabbed in east London after 'large brawl' breaks out - with one arrested

14 February 2025, 13:06

Police at the scene on the Broadway in Stratford
Police at the scene on the Broadway in Stratford. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Three men are in hospital with suspected stab wounds after an early morning brawl in east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to the Broadway in Stratford just before 4am on Friday to reports of a large group fighting.

Four men were taken to hospital in total.

Three of them - aged 22, 32 and 36 - are believed to have stab wounds which are non-life threatening and non-life changing.

The fourth man, aged 26, is believed to have an injury to his jaw which was also assessed as non-life threatening and non-life changing.

Forensic investigators at the scene on the Broadway in Stratford
Forensic investigators at the scene on the Broadway in Stratford. Picture: Alamy

One person has been arrested and road closures are in place, the Met said.

Police and forensics teams could be seen inspecting an area outside the Old Town Hall on Friday morning.

An iPhone, a watch and several medical kits could be seen scattered on the pavement.

The London Ambulance Service said ambulance crews, an incident response officer, a clinical team manager and a paramedic from its tactical response unit also attended the scene.

"Our first paramedics arrived on scene in less than four minutes," they said.

"We treated four patients and took them to hospital."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, or message @MetCC on X, providing the reference 770/14FEB.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

