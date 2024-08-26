Suella Braverman does not think that 'as ex-Home Secretary she stirred up a lot of trouble'

26 August 2024, 16:04 | Updated: 26 August 2024, 16:13

Former home secretary Suella Braverman as a guest presenter on LBC's mid-morning programme
Former home secretary Suella Braverman as a guest presenter on LBC's mid-morning programme. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

Conservative member of parliament for Fareham and Waterlooville, Suella Braverman has told LBC that she disagrees with the suggestion that she "stirred up a lot of trouble" in her previous role as Home Secretary.

Speaking on LBC earlier today, she addressed the recent riots for the first time, as well as speaking about pro-Palestine marches and BLM marches.

She said that it is "over simplistic to blame politicians who are legitimately elected".

Braverman went on to say: "The reality is people will organise their marches because of their particular cause' - whether the rioters this summer, BLM, or the Palestinian marches ...and they will bring thousands together on the streets."

She discounted the idea that "one person who said this horrendous thing" prompted the riot, "or this person tweeted that thing and aggravated the situation."

Braverman added that "there is an element to do with disinformation on social media. I think that is a relevant factor."

Then, when discussing the issue of policing, she said: "My main issue is you've got police...taking the knee, dancing the Macarena...doing a race action plan to make sure various communities feel ok, and yet shoplifting is going through the roof. knife crimes rising.

"If you get burgled, you're lucky to get a police officer to come see you - that's not law and order...

"The police are responsible for that. They can't keep passing the buck.

"They do need to ensure that people have confidence in their actions."

