Billionaire friend of Prince William collapses and dies after 'swallowing a bee' during polo match

13 June 2025, 11:36 | Updated: 13 June 2025, 11:43

Sunjay Kapur during a Yes Bank Polo Event at Jaipur Polo Grounds on November 10, 2013 in New Delhi, India
Sunjay Kapur during a Yes Bank Polo Event at Jaipur Polo Grounds on November 10, 2013 in New Delhi, India. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A billionaire polo player and friend of Prince William has died after suffering a heart attack during a match.

Sunjay Kapur, 53, chairman of global car parts giant Sona Comstar collapsed and died at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.

Reports in India suggest he was stung in the mouth by a bee while on his horse, sparking an anaphylactic shock which triggered the fatal heart attack.

News agency ANI quoted business consultant Suhel Seth saying that "Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England."

Sona Comstar said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur.

Sunjay Kapur during Bhopal Pataudi Polo Cup 2014 at the Jaipur Polo ground
Sunjay Kapur during Bhopal Pataudi Polo Cup 2014 at the Jaipur Polo ground. Picture: Getty

“He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company.”

Author and actor Mr Seth posted on X: “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England.”

Mr Kapur was playing for his polo team Aureus at the time of his death. He was playing against Sujan, a team run by hotelier Jaisal Singh.

Hours before his death, the British-educated businessman had paid tribute to those killed in the Air India tragedy.

He posted online: "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

