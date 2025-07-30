Major supermarket issues do not eat warning as popular product recalled amid diarrhoea and fever concerns

30 July 2025, 10:38

Waitrose supermarket.
Waitrose supermarket. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A major supermarket has urgently recalled a snack item and issued a 'Do Not Eat' warning over concerns the product could leave shoppers with a fever, diarrhoea and abnormal cramps.

Waitrose has been ordered to pull its Egg and Spinach Protein Pot from its shelves amid fears it could leave shoppers with salmonella.

Notices are being put up into Waitrose stores where the product - with best before dates of July 31 and August 1 - has been sold.

Anyone who has bought the product should return it to their local branch for a refund, Waitrose has said.

The Food Standards Agency said in a statement: "Point of sale notices will be displayed in stores that are selling this product.

Waitrose has pulled the Egg and Spinach Protein Pot from its shelves.
Waitrose has pulled the Egg and Spinach Protein Pot from its shelves. Picture: Waitrose

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

"If you have bought the product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

"For further information, please contact Waitrose Customer Care."

Salmonella can be potentially very serious and leave sufferers with severe symptoms of diarrhoea, stomach cramps a fever, and sometimes nausea and vomiting.

"Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

"If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should stay away from work, school, or nursery until you have stopped having symptoms for at least 48 hours to avoid passing it on to others," the FSA added.

Symptoms typically appear within 12 to 72 hours and can last for 4 to 7 days.

In some instances, people may also experience chills, headache, or blood in their stool.

