Residents react after town named among 'UK's most boring'

Locals have enjoyed some good times in Surbiton
Locals have enjoyed some good times in Surbiton. Picture: Alamy

A town that straddles London and Surrey is not the most boring in the UK but actually “great” and “a sensible choice,” residents have said.

Surbiton, within Kingston’s borough in the south west of the capital, was named as one of seven humdrum but lovable British towns in a recent Telegraph article. ”Surbiton will be forever boring for those who don’t know it at all,” a backhanded compliment read, with the town said to pale in comparison to nearby Kingston-upon-Thames and for it to somewhat lie in a suburban hole, being neither fully Surrey nor London.

Alloa, Runcorn, Lampeter, Swindon, Grantham and Stevenage are the others listed among “Britain’s most boring towns” but Surbiton stands out for the supposed top tourist attraction being its railway station (which featured in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince). But locals and those in the know have kinder things to say.

“Swindon is great,” wrote one in response to the article. “The Lagoon,” an open air swimming pool in Surbiton, wrote another, “Was a teenager’s paradise”.

Surbiton is an unusual Liberal Democrat stronghold politically with party leader Ed Davey being the local MP. It has top end sports facilities - with a WTA tennis tournament taking place in the town this week - and enviable infrastructure, with another commentator saying it made for a “sensible” place to live.

Boring? An aerial view of Surbiton
Boring? An aerial view of Surbiton. Picture: Alamy

“Residing in a location within easy reach of central London, with great transport links, and Heathrow, Gatwick, the River Thames and green space all on our doorstep… Plus access to four large hospitals, I call it being sensible,” he wrote.

Petra Kvitova serves in Surbiton as part of a pre Wimbledon tournament
Petra Kvitova serves in Surbiton as part of a pre Wimbledon tournament. Picture: Alamy

Surbiton factfile

  • Population: 45,132
  • Average house price: For a house you’re looking at around £560,000 and for a flat you can expect to part with £380,000
  • Famous residents, past and present: David Bowie (musician), Tom Hardy (actor), Harry Hill (comedian), George Best (footballer), Julian Clary (comedian), David Essex (musician)
  • Local attractions within a short journey: Claremont Landscape Garden, Hampton Court Palace, and the town railway station featured in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince
  • Distance from central London: About 18 minutes by fast train
Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader and MP for Surbiton
Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader and MP for Surbiton. Picture: Getty

Unfortunately for residents, the championed art deco railway station is not on the Tube line but the practicality otherwise boasted by the town‘s location might also contribute to its status as one of the happiest places to live - or so states a Guardian report, which lists it among the most cheerful of all UK towns.

“For those of a certain age, Surbiton will be forever associated with classic 70s sitcom The Good Life,” the report reads, with Fishponds Park and Thames Sailing Club being listed as two top attractions to try out.

A few Telegraph readers were in agreement about Surbiton however.

“Obviously they haven't been to Wetherspoons,” said one on Facebook.

Another added: “Nonsense. Once a high street has more than one cafe, pub or restaurant that are both good and aren't in a chain it's already in the top half of the league and Surbiton has many.”

