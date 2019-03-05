Police Investigating Suspicious Packages Near Heathrow And City Airports And Waterloo Station

Waterloo Station, London Heathrow Airport, and London City Airport. Picture: PA

Police in London are investigating reports of suspicious packages at three major transport hubs in London.

Specialist officers are investigating whether there is a link between three separate packages that were found near Heathrow and City Airports, and at Waterloo Station.

The packages were all discovered between 10am and midday, but Scotland Yard say it's too early to tell if they're linked.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a building at London City Airport was evacuated as a precaution, and the airport reported that flights "are not impacted" and that DLR services have resumed operation after being temporarily suspended.

The British Transport Police tweeted that "specialist teams" are at Waterloo Station after an item was discovered, adding that the station is open and train services are running despite a small cordon being put in place.

A spokesperson for National Rail told LBC: "Waterloo station is open and services in/out operating normally; just “exit 3” is closed with Station Road also cordoned off."

Heathrow Airport tweeted that staff had been evacuated from a building near the airport boundary.

"Earlier today we responded to reports of an incident at a building near the airport boundary. Emergency services attended the incident quickly and staff were evacuated safely."

It added in a separate tweet that flights were not affected and advised passengers to "continue their journey as planned".

London Waterloo station. Picture: Getty

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "At approximately 12.10hrs today, Tuesday, 5 March, police were called to a report of a suspicious package at London City Airport Aviation House, Royal Docks, Newham.

"Specialist officers are at the scene.

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution.

"Enquiries are ongoing."