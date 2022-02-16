Boy, 6, whose mum struggles to afford food, sends 26p to Swindon Town player

16 February 2022, 17:48

The club received this letter from Town fan Joe, aged 6 and a half.
The club received this letter from Town fan Joe, aged 6 and a half. Picture: Twitter/Swindon Town FC

By Emma Soteriou

Swindon Town FC has joined forces with a local food bank after a six-year-old fan said he could not afford match tickets but sent 26p to a star player.

The club has reached out to fans online to try and track down the little boy, who said in a letter that his mum did not even have enough money for food.

The club said it wanted to track down young Joe, and pay for him to be a mascot for their game against Forest Green, but they were struggling as he didn't leave a return address.

The note read: "Mummy doesn't have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at school.

"I like Swindon Town [and] Harry McKirdy.

"I will come one day," he wrote.

Attached were three coins - a 5p, 1p and 20p - intended for the player.

Swindon Town have also teamed up with Swindon Town supporters' group Great Western Reds to set up a food bank donation point with the Swindon Food Collective.

The club tweeted: "With Joe sending his letter to the club, and the struggles that many families have, working with @GWReds we are joining forces with @FoodSwindon and will be looking to set up a food bank donation point at the CG supporting this great local charity."

The supporters' group called on fans to "bring some tins and anything else on a matchday" as part of their ongoing support.

Following the outpouring of support over the letter, Swindon Town later issued an update, saying: "We would like to thank everyone who has reached out in our search for Joe.

"We are currently still searching for Joe and his family and, once we have made contact, we will be ensuring that they get to a game in style and are well looked after by the club."

Footballer Harry McKirdy - who was recently named the PFA player of the month for League Two - urged fans to "find little Joe".

He said on Instagram: "Help us find little Joe please! We'd love to help him out and get him to some games!"

