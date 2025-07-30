Stage school founder Sylvia Young who 'discovered' Amy Winehouse dies aged 86

30 July 2025, 13:36

Sylvia Young has passed away aged 86.
Sylvia Young has passed away aged 86. Picture: Instagram sytslondon

By Alice Padgett

The state school founder, who discovered Amy Winehouse and Billie Piper, has died aged 86, her family announce.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The founder of the Sylvia Young Theatre School died on Wednesday morning.

Her daughter, Frances Ruffelle, and her sister, Alison, announced the news on social media.

"It is with great sadness we let you know that our incredible Mum, Sylvia Young passed away peacefully this morning 30th July 2025.

"Our Mum was a true visionary. She gave young people from all walks of life the chance to pursue their performing arts skills to the highest standard.

"Her rare ability to recognise raw talent and encourage all her students contributed to the richness of today’s theatre and music world, even winning herself an Olivier Award along the way.

"She believed hard work with a bit of luck brought success, and she was an example of that herself."

Read More: Couples hide from 'Coldplay Cam' at music festival

The pair described how their mother trained many famous singers and performers.

"She leaves as her legacy a wealth of brilliant performers, a thriving school bearing her name, and a priceless place in the nation’s heart.

"Above all, she leaves the memory of an East End girl who worked hard to achieve her goals, took hold of life, and lived it to the full.

"Her family were everything to her, her wonderful husband, our dad, Norman and her grandchildren Eliza, Nat, Felix and Coral plus her great grandson Rex.

"We share her love with her wide and inclusive family, her friends, her students. You all meant the world to her.

"We will miss her so very much. Alison and Frances."

Her daughter, Frances Ruffelle, and her sister, Alison, announced the news on social media. Picture: Instagram sytslondon

Alumni of her school includes:

  • Billie Piper,
  • Dua Lipa,
  • Nicholas Hoult,
  • Rita Ora,
  • Amy Winehouse,
  • Busted's Matt Willis
  • Spice Girls' Emma Bunton
  • The Saturdays' Vanessa White

Giovanna Fletcher shared on social media an image of Young at her wedding to McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

"My life would not be what it is without Sylvia Young. I remember watching Sylvia on Live and Kicking when I was 12 years old," she wrote.

"She was talking about her school and all the fun they had there. I phoned up for a brochure and applied for a scholarship without telling my mum and dad.

"I didn’t get the scholarship, but I got a place with a ‘deal’ attached because Sylvia wanted me there – something I quickly learned the majority of the 140 students had."

