'Take back Hampstead Heath', dog walkers urged as posters appear calling for men to stop using park for sex

By Jacob Paul

Anonymous posters urging dog walkers and residents to “take back” Hampstead Heath from gay men the area for sex have appeared in the north London park.

The western area of the iconic north London park has been filled with signs reading: “Use a hook up app like Grindr or Sniffies & get a room.”

“Please give West Heath back to the local neighbourhood,” the signs added.They were removed within a day, with furious locals reportedly pulling them down.

An older gay man, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Times his generation “prefer not to use the apps’, adding: “We were here first.”

The City of London Corporation, which owns Hampstead Heath, said: “Our teams undertake regular vegetation management to support biodiversity and help ensure the heath remains a welcoming space for everyone. We encourage all visitors to use the heath respectfully and considerately.

“We are aware of reports of signs being put up in the area which were not authorised by us. Flyposting will be removed as part of our regular patrols and cleans of the heath.”

Hampstead Heath has been a popular “cruising” spot for gay men ever since the 19th century.

Cruising, the act of seeking out a sexual partner in a public place, commonly in parks, is technically not illegal.

However, indecent exposure is listed as an offence under the Sexual Offence Act 2003.

Having sex in a public lavatory is also banned, with offenders liable to a prison sentence of up to six months.

Cruising was borne out of strict sodomy and indecency laws from the time period.

The late popstar George Michael admitted to using Hampstead Heath for cruising, telling the Richard and Judy show in 2006 it was “the only place in London where (the police accept it) so it’s generally a safe place”.

The Wham! singer was arrested in 1998 for cruising in a park toilet and later released the hit single “Outside”.

The music video features Michael dancing in a public toilet that has been transformed into a nightclub with mirror-ball urinals while dressed in police uniform.