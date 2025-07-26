Taliban fighters 'among those evacuated to UK' following Afghan data leak

26 July 2025, 20:01

Taliban fighters were allegedly among thousands of Afghans brought to the UK following a data leak
Taliban fighters were allegedly among thousands of Afghans brought to the UK following a data leak. Picture: Getty

By Jennifer Kennedy

Former Taliban fighters were allegedly among those brought to the UK for their safety following the Afghan data leak.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Taliban fighters are currently living in the UK after being airlifted from Afghanistan by British planes because their names were on a leaked list of Afghans who had applied to come to the UK, The Telegraph reports.

It comes after LBC reported that around 4,500 people have been brought to the UK after a data leak where more than 18,000 applicants to the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) - a scheme set up to offer sanctuary in the UK to Afghans who supported British military operations - had their names and contact details, email addresses and phone numbers leaked.

The Ministry of Defence sought and was granted a contra mundum superinjunction — a rare legal order that not only barred publication of the story of the breach, but also prevented anyone from revealing that an injunction even existed.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people, including the estimated number of family members of the ARAP applicants, were affected by the breach and could be at risk of harassment, torture or death if the Taliban obtained their data, judges said in June 2024.

The breach also saw the establishment of a secret scheme, the Afghanistan Response Route (ARR), to bring some of those affected to the UK.

Read More: Brother of Afghan soldier 'killed by Taliban after data leak'

Read More: Nobody has been fired over £7 billion Afghan data breach, LBC understands

The MoD confirmed a man who spent four years in prison for selling weapons to the Taliban is currently living in the UK
The MoD confirmed a man who spent four years in prison for selling weapons to the Taliban is currently living in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Senior sources in Afghanistan said the evacuation process of those affected by the leak was infiltrated by people with connections to the Taliban, who exploited the system so Taliban fighters could come to the UK, according to the Telegraph.

“We had civilians in our office who had clear ties with the Taliban,” one Afghan official told The Telegraph.

“They were taken to Britain and then introduced fighters as family members and brought them to Britain … some people on the evacuation list named people with clear ties to the Taliban and introduced Taliban people as cousins, and they are in Britain.”

Sources said corrupt Afghan officials helped Taliban fighters evacuate to the UK, and said British personnel trusting the corrupt officials for consultation and recommendations led to the inclusion of Taliban-connected individuals on evacuation lists.

The Telegraph said it was given the names of four Taliban sympathisers who have allegedly come to the UK under resettlement schemes.

One man allegedly arranged for several Taliban-linked family members to come with him to the UK. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the man was living in Britain.

Another man who spent four years in prison for stealing and selling Coalition weapons to the Taliban before being released in the Taliban takeover of Kabul is also currently living in the UK, the MoD confirmed.

In total, the Government expects 6,900 people to be brought to the UK under the ARR scheme, with costs reaching £850 million.

Along with the Afghan nationals, the breach saw details of more than 100 British officials compromised, including special forces and MI6 personnel.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo of England in the dressing room

Prince William tells Lionesses the nation is proud of them in Euros good luck message

Mathew Hulbert and his mother Jackie.

'I feel sorry for doctors': Man whose mother waited 11 hours for ambulance says strikes are 'pro justice and fairness'
Protesters against asylum seekers being housed in the Brook Hotel protest outside with flags and signs during the demonstration.

Hundreds attend anti-immigration protest outside Norwich asylum hotel

Leah Williamson of England in the gym during the England UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Camp

Captain Leah Williamson hopes England show they are no ‘flash in the pan’ in Euros final

Thierry Neuville presents Lando Norris with his Pirelli Pole Position award

Norris will start front of the grid at Belgian Grand Prix as rain predicted on race day

dd

UK working with Jordan to air drop aid into Gaza, PM tells Macron and Merz

World News

See more World News

A rescuer looks at a damaged city hospital that was hit by a Russian guided air bomb in Kharkiv

Five dead following drone attacks in Ukraine and Russia as peace talks stall

2 hours ago

Emily was one of the 251 people abducted by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023.

Kept in a cage, shot in the hand: British-Israeli hostage reveals horror of 471 days in Hamas captivity

11 hours ago

A Southwest Airlines jet heading to Las Vegas from Southern California took a dramatic plunge shortly after take off to avoid hitting a British fighter jet.

US airplane dramatically plunges 300ft to dodge British fighter jet, injuring flight attendants

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News