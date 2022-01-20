Primary teacher sacked for 'homophobic and racist remarks left pupil in soiled clothes'

20 January 2022, 20:49 | Updated: 20 January 2022, 20:55

An employment tribunal criticised a teacher’s behavior an ruled out unfair dismissal (Google street view)
An employment tribunal criticised a teacher’s behavior an ruled out unfair dismissal (Google street view). Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A primary school teacher who was sacked for calling colleagues "fat sl**s" and leaving pupils in soiled clothes has had her unfair dismissal claim thrown out in court.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iqbal Khanem claimed she had been unfairly dismissed from New Christ Church Primary School in Reading, as a result of age discrimination.

But her claim was thrown out at an employment tribunal, after a judge was told the teacher used racist and homophobic language at work and failed to respond to children's needs.

Miss Khanem was dismissed in 15th May 2019, when at the time she was teaching a year one class of children aged five and six.

During the tribunal, Judge Rebecca Eeley heard how safeguarding concerns "based on neglect" had been raised after she left a child "crying loudly and uncontrollably" for 20 minutes whilst in class.

It was also said that Miss Khanem left a child in soiled clothes for 45 minutes and failed to notice another child had wet themselves after refusing to let the child use the toilet.

Read more: 'We stand squarely behind Ukraine' in Russia stand-off, Boris Johnson warns Putin

Read more: Boris: 'No evidence of blackmail' after Tory urges MPs to report threats to police

It was alleged by another staff member that Miss Khanem spoke to a child in a "confrontational and unfriendly manner" leaving the pupil "clearly scared" by the incident which was described as "an abuse of power".

Later that day the child in question is said to have been excluded from an entire "golden time" reward session and had visibly been crying and was extremely upset.

The report added that Miss Khanem was "sarcastic and very negative and rude".

An allegation was also made that the primary school teacher had made a child get changed into different clothes in front of the rest of the class.

Miss Khanem - who the tribunal heard was of Asian origin herself - also mocked Asian parents by mimicking their accents which she brushed off as "light-hearted banter".

Read more: Pope Benedict 'failed to act' in four child sexual abuse cases, report finds

Read more: Tommy Robinson faces investigation as £2million he owes creditors remains unpaid

Multiple members of staff suggested during her employment that Miss Khanem had acted in a way that was "racist, homophobic and derogatory" and could be viewed as "bullying" after she referred to a colleague as a "lesbian" and said "bloody lesbians" and regularly used the term "fat sl**s".

Rejecting her claims of unfair dismissal and age discrimination, employment Judge Rebecca Eeley, said the dismissal was not because of age.

She ruled: "The dismissal was, on the evidence we have heard, solely because of her conduct.

"The claimant's age was not an effective cause of the dismissal. It was not a material factor. It made no contribution to the decision."

UK News

See more UK News

Mhairi Black attacked the bridge plan, which would have linked Scotland with Northern Ireland

PM 'wasted £1m on Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge PR stunt'

11 mins ago

Plans for a skyscraper near Grenfell have been criticised by survivors of the 2017 fire

Grenfell survivors slam 'shocking' plans for tower with same fire strategy next to stricken building

14 mins ago

The Government threatened MPs with withholding funding over the free school meal row with Marcus Rashford

Tory 'blackmail': Oppose free school meals or deprived pupils lose funds, MPs told

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

George Floyd case

Jury selection begins in US federal trial over killing of George Floyd

1 hour ago

Covid Austria

Austrian parliament approves universal vaccine mandate

1 hour ago

Capitol riot investigation

Capitol investigation committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

1 month ago

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

2 months ago

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

2 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police