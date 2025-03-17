Teen driver who killed three friends, aged 16 and 17, in crash on way home from school faces years in prison

Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda 'Tilly' Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16 died in the crash. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

A teenager is facing years behind bars after admitting causing the deaths of three passengers who died in a two-car crash five weeks after he passed his driving test.

Edward Spencer, 19, was driving from Chipping Camden School, near Shipston, Warwickshire, last year when his Ford Fiesta crashed into a Fiat 500.

His friends, sixth-form pupils Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda 'Tilly' Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, were airlifted to hospital. Harry and Tilly died a day after the crash and Frank passed away two days later.

Warwickshire Police said the case of Edward Police said Spencer’s actions showed the "devastating consequences" that can occur if a car is driven carelessly.

Spencer, of Armscote Road, Newbold on Stour, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court on Monday to three counts of causing death by careless driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless driving in a collision between Chipping Campden and Shipston-on-Stour in April 2023.

Harry Purcell, 17, died in the crash. Picture: GoFundMe

He lost control of his car on the B4035 Campden Road while on his way home from school.

A woman and two young children, who were travelling in another car, were seriously injured and continue to receive treatment for their life-changing injuries.

Speaking after the hearing, Inspector Michael Huntley, from the Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, urged young people and their parents to consider the limitations of being a newly-qualified driver.

Matilda 'Tilly' Seccombe, 16, was airlifted to hospital but died. Picture: GoFundMe

He added: "Drivers need to be aware of the devastating consequences that can occur if a car is driven carelessly.

"Edward Spencer had only passed his test five weeks prior to the collision and his careless actions cost the lives of three young people travelling in his car.

"Driving requires judgment and care, even more so when you lack experience. As this tragic case shows, the consequences of careless driving can be devastating.

"So many lives have been ruined by this terrible incident. I can't begin to imagine the pain this has caused, and our thoughts remain with the individuals and families affected.

Frank Wormald, 16, died two days after the crash. Picture: GoFundMe

"Edward Spencer will live with the consequences of his careless actions for the rest of his life, as will the families of all those involved."

Shortly after the crash, Chipping Campden School in Gloucestershire paid tribute to the students who lost their lives, who were all members of its sixth form.

Spencer was granted bail and will be sentenced on April 28.

Harry's family said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken but our love for Harry will live forever.

"He was so kind in every way and carried with him a contagious smile that everyone around him loved so much.

"He will live on in everyone's hearts and memories forever and never be forgotten."

Tilly's family said: "We are utterly devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl who made us so happy.

"Our hearts go out to all who knew her and will share this terrible pain. Thank you Tilly.

"We are blessed to have had you in our lives."