Teen driver who killed three friends told victim's dad he was 'careful' behind the wheel before fatal crash

Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda 'Tilly' Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16 died in the crash. Picture: GoFundMe

By Henry Moore

The teenager whose driving led to the deaths of three of his friends previously told the father of one of the victims he was “careful behind the wheel”.

Edward Spencer, 19, was driving from Chipping Camden School, near Shipston, Warwickshire, last year when his Ford Fiesta crashed into a Fiat 500.

His friends, sixth-form pupils Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda 'Tilly' Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, were airlifted to hospital. Harry and Tilly died a day after the crash and Frank passed away two days later.

Warwickshire Police said the case of Edward Police said Spencer’s actions showed the "devastating consequences" that can occur if a car is driven carelessly.

Matilda had raised concerns over Specner’s reckless driving just hours before the fatal incident, her father has revealed.

Matilda 'Tilly' Seccombe, 16, was airlifted to hospital but died. Picture: GoFundMe

Speaking to the MaiOnline, Matilda’s father James, a parish councillor, said he previously pleaded with young Spencer to be careful when his friends were in the car.

Matilda’s parents were only just getting to know her friends after she joined a new high school the September before her death, her father said.

She had met Spencer at a party and it took a lot of convincing for her parents to allow Matlida to get in his car.

Mr Seccombe said: “That was when we agreed to let her go in the car – something we now wish we never had done.

“I did say to (Spencer) face to face here in our living room to be careful when driving with people in the car and he promised me he would be. Clearly, he didn't.”

Mr Seccombe added: “Tilly hadn't told us that Spencer was driving poorly because she knew that if she had, we would have put a stop to it and she would have had to go back to using the school bus.

“But after the incident, a friend gave a statement to police to say that she was worried about Ed's driving – she had confided this on the afternoon of her death.”

Spencer, of Armscote Road, Newbold on Stour, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court on Monday to three counts of causing death by careless driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless driving in a collision between Chipping Campden and Shipston-on-Stour in April 2023.

Harry Purcell, 17, died in the crash. Picture: GoFundMe

He lost control of his car on the B4035 Campden Road while on his way home from school.

A woman and two young children, who were travelling in another car, were seriously injured and continue to receive treatment for their life-changing injuries.

Speaking after the hearing, Inspector Michael Huntley, from the Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, urged young people and their parents to consider the limitations of being a newly-qualified driver.

He added: "Drivers need to be aware of the devastating consequences that can occur if a car is driven carelessly.

"Edward Spencer had only passed his test five weeks prior to the collision and his careless actions cost the lives of three young people travelling in his car.

"Driving requires judgment and care, even more so when you lack experience. As this tragic case shows, the consequences of careless driving can be devastating.

"So many lives have been ruined by this terrible incident. I can't begin to imagine the pain this has caused, and our thoughts remain with the individuals and families affected.

Frank Wormald, 16, died two days after the crash. Picture: GoFundMe

"Edward Spencer will live with the consequences of his careless actions for the rest of his life, as will the families of all those involved."

Shortly after the crash, Chipping Campden School in Gloucestershire paid tribute to the students who lost their lives, who were all members of its sixth form.

Spencer was granted bail and will be sentenced on April 28.

Harry's family said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken but our love for Harry will live forever.

"He was so kind in every way and carried with him a contagious smile that everyone around him loved so much.

"He will live on in everyone's hearts and memories forever and never be forgotten."

Tilly's family said: "We are utterly devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl who made us so happy.

"Our hearts go out to all who knew her and will share this terrible pain. Thank you Tilly.

"We are blessed to have had you in our lives."