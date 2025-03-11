Teen electrocuted after being chased onto train tracks by armed gang of youths

11 March 2025, 08:12

Ted Warne-Harvey, 16
Ted Warne-Harvey, 16. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

A 16-year-old boy was electrocuted after being chased onto train tracks by a gang of armed youths.

Ted Warne-Harvey suffered life-changing injuries as he tried to escape the group of youths in Kent on September 26, 2021

The 16-year-old had been attacked by a hammer minutes before he fell onto the train track, CCTV footage shows.

Jurors were told the teen’s body was “visibly smoking” as he lay on the tracks at Westgate-on-Sea.

Westgate on Sea in Kent
Westgate on Sea in Kent. Picture: Alamy

A trial heard the teen’s attackers, who were as young as 15, fled the scene, abandoning Warne-Harvey.

He lay there until a member of the public climbed down to the tracks and dragged him to safety.

The gang of youths were later convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Only last week, two of the gang members, Declan Stewart and James Odero, were accused of "encouraging and assisting" the attack.

They were 16 and 17 respectively at the time of the attack.

