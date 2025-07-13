Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, die after car crashes into tree

Two boys died in a crash on Corhampton Lane. Picture: Google Maps

By Ruth Lawes

Two teenage boys aged 16 and 17 have died after a car crashed into a tree.

Officers were called to reports of the collision involving a grey Hyundai i20 on Corhampton Lane, Corhampton, shortly after 2.45am on Sunday, Hampshire Police said.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the two youths died at the scene.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant dashcam footage should contact the force online or via 101, quoting reference 44250311184.