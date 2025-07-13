Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, die after car crashes into tree

13 July 2025, 17:13

Two boys died in a crash on Corhampton Lane.
Two boys died in a crash on Corhampton Lane. Picture: Google Maps

By Ruth Lawes

Two teenage boys aged 16 and 17 have died after a car crashed into a tree.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to reports of the collision involving a grey Hyundai i20 on Corhampton Lane, Corhampton, shortly after 2.45am on Sunday, Hampshire Police said.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the two youths died at the scene.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant dashcam footage should contact the force online or via 101, quoting reference 44250311184.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson partied at a nightclub in Capri.

Boris Johnson belts out karaoke and swigs champagne as he lives it up on Italy holiday

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Liverpool player Diogo Jota ahead of the pre-season friendly match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston.

Liverpool pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of first friendly since footballer's death
Emergency services rushed to the scene at London Southend Airport.

'Fireball' at Southend Airport as 'passenger plane crashes' on runway

GAVIN AND STACEY, (from left): Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, (Season 2, 2008), 2007-10. ©BBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Gavin and Stacey legend reveals acting retirement after show's emotional finale

Plague bacteria can be contracted from flea bites, or handling the carcass of an infected animal

Arizona resident dies from the plague, health officials say

Speaking to LBC, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham described Labour’s handling of the Birmingham bin strike as “utterly abhorrent.”

Labour rejects claim it has 'abandoned' working class as Unite Union refuses to rule out cutting ties with party

World News

See more World News

At least 19 other Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Sunday, officials said.

IDF admits 'technical error' after ten people, including children, killed while fetching water

2 hours ago

Colonel Ivan Voronich, head of an SBU intelligence Special Operations Centre, was shot dead by a silenced pistol in Kyiv on Thursday.

Putin hit squad ‘eliminated’ after broad daylight murder of top Ukrainian special forces chief

4 hours ago

The sunset over a bay with fishing boats anchored in it.

British tourist dies after falling from balcony in Malta

20 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News