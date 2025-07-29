Teenage girl dies four days after being rescued from the sea

29 July 2025, 18:56

A young girl poses next to a tree
13-year-old Edie Smart has died four days after she was rescued from the North Sea in North Tyneside. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Rebecca Henrys

A 13-year-old girl has died four days after she was rescued from the North Sea in North Tyneside.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Edie Smart, from the Monkseaton area, was rescued on Thursday after coming into difficulty in the water near Whitley Bay beach.

Northumbria Police received a report shortly expressing concern for the welfare of a teenage girl.

She was taken to the hospital, where she tragically passed away on Monday.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "This is an extremely tragic incident, and our deepest condolences go to Edie’s family and friends.

"Our specially trained officers will continue to provide them with the support they need at this time.

"We ask that their privacy be respected as they begin to come to terms with the loss of their loved one."

Multiple lifeboat and coastguard services were involved in the rescue, which has been described as "one of the most difficult rescues in recent memory."

Tynemouth RNLI and Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade were among those involved in Edie's rescue, as well as RNLI Lifeguards Tyne & Wear, Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Northumbria Police and Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Tynemouth RNLI said in a statement published on social media: "Last week our crews were called out to one of our most difficult rescues in recent memory, taking skill and courage from all parties to try and help someone in danger.

"All our thoughts from the crew at Tynemouth RNLI are with Edie's family."

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade added: "Last week our team was called out to one of our most challenging rescues in recent history to try and help someone in difficulty in the water at Whitley Bay.

"Volunteers and professionals alike worked together to provide immediate and specialist care to give Edie the best possible chance of survival. We are very sorry to learn of her passing away, and our thoughts are with Edie's family and friends at this very difficult time."

