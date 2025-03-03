Teenage girls ‘surrounded man, 75, before they pushed, shoved, kicked and punched him to death', court hears

The attack took place on Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Three teenage girls surrounded a 75-year-old man before pushing, punching and kicking him in an attack that took place a day before he died, a court heard.

The man, named as Fredi Rivero, was attacked on Seven Sisters Road in Islington at about 11.35pm on Thursday, Highbury Corner Youth Court heard.

He was treated on the scene but died of his wounds the next day.

The three teens, aged 14, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm before the man's death, but have now been charged with manslaughter.

The girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court today where they were accused of surrounding Mr Rivero, before punching, kicking and pushing him.

Police on Seven Sisters Road (FILE). Picture: Alamy

Mr Rivero is believed to have been waiting at a bus stop when the three girls got off a bus and surrounded him.

One of the teenagers recorded the incident on her mobile, the prosecution added.

The alleged victim then fell over.

Chair of the bench Alexia Fetherstonhaugh remanded the defendants into youth detention accommodation and told them they will appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.

Superintendent Annmarie Cowley, one of the senior officers responsible for policing Islington, said: "I know this death will cause shock and very real concern in Holloway and the wider Islington area. I share those concerns, and I want to assure local people that a thorough police investigation is under way.

"There are additional police patrols in the local area. I urge local people to speak with these officers if you have any information or any concerns. The officers are there to support you, and they will be in and around Holloway throughout the weekend."

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "Three people are in custody and specialists from across the Met have been working at pace since last night to establish exactly what happened.

"Every possible line of inquiry is being followed, and this includes forensic work and ongoing enquiries to identify all available CCTV.

"I am grateful to those members of the public who have contacted police already. I urge anyone who saw the incident but has yet to contact police to please get in touch and share what they know."