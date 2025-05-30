Hundreds of Brit holidaymakers trapped in huge queues at passport control in Tenerife

30 May 2025, 13:35

Holidaymakers arriving in Tenerife were met with chaos
Holidaymakers arriving in Tenerife were met with chaos. Picture: TikTok @mattandhol

By Asher McShane

Hundreds of British holidaymakers were caught in ‘inhuman’ queues at a Spanish airport at the start of the school break.

Around 500 people who arrived on the island for a sunshine break during half term were forced to wait 45 minutes on the tarmac before being allowed into the airport. When they were eventually allowed inside, there were further enormous lines for passport control with just four officials staffing two passport control booths.

Holidaymakers complained of ‘third world’ conditions at the airport.

One traveller, Lourdes Tourecillas, who flew in from Bristol, told the Canarian Weekly: "Some parents lifted their children onto their shoulders to stop them from suffocating.

“There were no toilets, and people were visibly distressed."

“Families with babies and elderly passengers had to carry their children and luggage through a packed terminal,” she said.

Several planes arriving at once and a lack of border guards since Brexit were blamed
Several planes arriving at once and a lack of border guards since Brexit were blamed. Picture: TikTok @mattandhol

“These are people who've paid to enjoy a few days of sunshine, they shouldn't be treated like cattle.”

Spanish officials convened an emergency meeting to address the issues, which were believed to have been caused by several flights arriving at once in quick succession.

The President of Tenerife's ruling council, Rosa Dávila, called the situation 'unacceptable' and blamed it on the continued failure to provide sufficient staff for border checks ever since the UK left the European Union.

She added: “This is a structural issue. We can't continue to operate with the same staffing levels we had pre-Brexit.”

“There's a serious lack of respect towards Tenerife. We're managing essential services locally, but without state support, we're being left to fail.”

Lope Afonso, Tenerife's Tourism Minister, said: “This is the first impression our visitors get. After hours on a plane, they're met with long waits and no explanation. It's not acceptable, and it's hurting our brand as a quality tourist destination.”

“Tenerife competes globally. Other countries have adapted their systems since Brexit. Why haven't we?”

