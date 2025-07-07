Revealed: People with tennis elbow, anxiety and social phobia given new cars funded by the taxpayer

Tiktokers are posting advice showing people how to take advantage of the scheme. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Taxpayers are shelling out for cars for people with conditions including tennis elbow and anxiety.

New government figures show the Motability scheme is being used to give vehicles to drivers who have abused alcohol or drugs.

The scheme, designed to help people with serious disabilities get around is now being used by a wide variety of people with ailments of varying degrees of seriousness.

Figures show that 40 cars were given to people with tennis elbow, a condition that ‘usually goes away with rest,’ according to the NHS.

According to the Guido Fawkes website, cars were given to 20 people with constipation, and another 20 with a ‘food intolerance.’

The website stated that £600m was put into the scheme in 2024 and as of April, some 589,000 benefits claimants in England and Wales have the subsidised cars.

Eligible benefit claimants – those who receive an enhanced rate for qualifying mobility difficulties - can choose to swap a portion of their payments for a new car, scooter or powered wheelchair.

Campaign group Crush Crime said: “Even if you were convicted for drunk-driving in the past, then – providing the conviction was at least 5 years ago – they will give you a free car.

“Even if you were a drink-driver who had a 5 year driving ban that ended last month, they will still give you a car.

“Only 5 people were given lifetime bans last year, but over 6000 people with alcohol misuse disorders can claim a taxpayer-funded car, even with past DUIs.”

The publicly-funded private company is now so big it buys one in five new cars sold in Britain. The boss earns £750,000.

Motability Operations, which runs the Motability scheme, said: “To use the Motability Scheme, you must receive a higher rate mobility allowance. Eligibility for the allowance is determined and awarded by the Government.”

The Department for Work and Pensions, which makes the decisions on who is eligible for disability benefit claims, said: |People in receipt of an eligible benefit can choose to join the Motability Scheme. Any misuse of the scheme is a matter for Motability and, where appropriate, the police.”

The scheme has also drawn criticism due to TikTok ‘influencers’ handing out tips on how to get their hands on new cars for ‘essentially free’.

In one video, he tells people they can get an Abarth 695 Sport worth around £31,000: “To get this car, all you have to do is pay £599... but there's a catch. You have to be in the Motability scheme, meaning you have to be getting PIP, more specifically the Motability aspect of it.

“You need to get 12 points of that, however if you have a family member on PIP or if you are on PIP yourself you can exchange your allowance to get this car.”

He advises his followers how to find out if they are eligible for the Motability scheme and in one video revealed how he acquired his Seat Arona, worth up to £29,850, 'for free'.

“The way I got this car was going into a dealership, giving them the letter, them confirming the benefit and just getting the car ordered... it came within four days,” he said.

Motability claimants are supposed to prove they struggle to leave their home or cannot plan and follow a journey route without help.

John O'Connell, at the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: “The Government must look at the criteria before this situation gets worse.”

Constipation and 'tennis elbow' among ailments that earned a new car