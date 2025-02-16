Tens of thousands of birds culled at farm after suspected bird flu case

Chickens, poultry, on free-range chicken farm. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

More than 64,000 birds are being culled in Northern Ireland after a suspected bird flu case.

It was decided that all the birds at a farm in Dungannon, County Tyrone will be culled as a "precautionary measure", says Northern Ireland's chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher.

A temporary control zone (TCZ) has been put into place at the commercial poultry farm, and samples have been sent for testing.

Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), was notified on Friday.

If the case is confirmed as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, protective measures will be stepped up.

Dooher said: "The disease control measures have been taken to limit any potential spread of disease and I appeal to all bird owners - backyard and commercial - to take all necessary steps to protect your flock."

Stormont's minister of agriculture, environment and rural affairs, Andrew Muir, said: "This suspected incursion of HPAI, following the recently confirmed case at a captive bird premises near Magherafelt further shows we cannot afford to be complacent.

"It is crucial that all bird owners - from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds - adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and report any suspect cases to the department as soon as possible."

Northern Ireland placed a legal order requiring all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures in January.

After midnight, all kept birds, both pets and farm animals, will be required to be indoors and separate from wild birds in Northern Ireland.