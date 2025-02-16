Tens of thousands of birds culled at farm after suspected bird flu case

16 February 2025, 18:09

Chickens, poultry, on free-range chicken farm
Chickens, poultry, on free-range chicken farm. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

More than 64,000 birds are being culled in Northern Ireland after a suspected bird flu case.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was decided that all the birds at a farm in Dungannon, County Tyrone will be culled as a "precautionary measure", says Northern Ireland's chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher.

A temporary control zone (TCZ) has been put into place at the commercial poultry farm, and samples have been sent for testing.

Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), was notified on Friday.

If the case is confirmed as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, protective measures will be stepped up.

Dooher said: "The disease control measures have been taken to limit any potential spread of disease and I appeal to all bird owners - backyard and commercial - to take all necessary steps to protect your flock."

Stormont's minister of agriculture, environment and rural affairs, Andrew Muir, said: "This suspected incursion of HPAI, following the recently confirmed case at a captive bird premises near Magherafelt further shows we cannot afford to be complacent.

"It is crucial that all bird owners - from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds - adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and report any suspect cases to the department as soon as possible."

Read more: 'Laughing' Syrian asylum seeker who stabbed boy, 14, to death was motivated by 'Islamic terrorism'

Read more: Laura Whitmore shares heartbreaking final messages from Caroline Flack five years on from star's death

Northern Ireland placed a legal order requiring all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures in January.

After midnight, all kept birds, both pets and farm animals, will be required to be indoors and separate from wild birds in Northern Ireland.

Latest News

See more Latest News

ynthia Erivo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England.

Stars stun on the red carpet at 2025 BAFTAs

The head of Ofsted said children in England feel going to school is optional since the pandemic, as their parents opt to work from home instead of going to the office.

Parents working from home makes kids not want to go to school, Ofsted chief says

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Arsenal arrives at Molinuex

Millionaire Premier League star earning £150k a week loses HMRC court battle over hundreds of thousands in unpaid tax
Actress Kim Sae-ron attends 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards at Asia World-Expo on December 1, 2017 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

South Korean ‘Bloodhounds’ and ‘The Man from Nowhere’ star Kim Sae-ron found dead at 24

Emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries

'Screaming, shouting, crying': Landlady breaks silence after woman shot dead at village pub - as manhunt continues
Jonathan Reynolds told LBC’s Iain Dale that NATO is ‘a highly effective integrated defensive structure’, and that US requests for higher European spending on the alliance are ‘not unreasonable’.

Europe must ‘work closely’ with US to face Russia, Business Sec tells LBC ahead of emergency Ukraine summit

World News

See more World News

Marco Rubio - Benjamin Netenyahu meeting in Jerusalem

Netanyahu praises Trump's 'bold vision' for Gaza

33 mins ago

.T. Miller #10 of Team USA and Colton Parayko #55 of Team Canada fight during the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025

Gloves off: Three fights in first nine seconds as USA beat Canada to reach 4 Nations ice hockey final

7 hours ago

images shared on social media show police arresting a man following the attack.

'Laughing' Syrian asylum seeker who stabbed boy, 14, to death was motivated by 'Islamic terrorism'

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News