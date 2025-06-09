Tents, burnt-out caravans and 123 arrests: Appleby Horse Fair ends in rubbish and chaos

9 June 2025, 17:02

The six-day event in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria, concluded on Sunday and saw its fair share of chaos, with multiple arrests and a fire breaking out on Saturday afternoon
The six-day event in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria, concluded on Sunday and saw its fair share of chaos, with multiple arrests and a fire breaking out on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Tents, burnt-out caravans and sofas were all left strewn across the fields of a picturesque rural town by the thousands of travellers who attended the popular Appleby Horse Fair.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The six-day event in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria, concluded on Sunday and saw its fair share of chaos, with multiple arrests and a fire breaking out on Saturday afternoon.

A huge clean-up operation is now underway to tackle the huge mounds of rubbish left behind after an estimated 40,000 people descended on the area for this year's fair.

Pictures show grazing horses standing in the muddy fields surrounded by toppled portable loos and cardboard boxes.

Stacks of discarded food and drinks could also be seen scattered around the historic market town.

A burnt-out caravan was also spotted on the campsite, cordoned off by police tape and fences.

Read more: ‘Boil in the bag’ funerals could be given go-ahead as review launched

Read more: How to claim winter fuel allowance after Labour U-turn

A huge clean-up operation is now underway in the area to tackle the huge mounds of rubbish that line the fields
A huge clean-up operation is now underway in the area to tackle the huge mounds of rubbish that line the fields. Picture: Alamy
A burnt-out caravan was also spotted on the campsite, surrounded by police tape and fences
A burnt-out caravan was also spotted on the campsite, surrounded by police tape and fences. Picture: Alamy

Shocking footage posted onto social media on Saturday showed fire crews tackling the blaze at the 340-year-old event.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky, as many punters covered their faces with jumpers and coats to avoid the toxic fumes.

Police officers formed a barricade to stop people getting close to the fire, which was eventually brought under control.

Cumbria Police confirmed that the cause of the fire s not being treated as suspicious.

Some 80 people were arrested at this year's fair, marginally higher than the 74 recorded last year, according to the fair's Multi Agency Strategic Coordinating Group (MASCG).

In total, 123 arrests were made this year under the Appleby Horse Fair policing operation, including those made in the weeks building up to the event.

Pictures showed muddy fields surrounded by toppled portable loos and cardboard boxes
Pictures showed muddy fields surrounded by toppled portable loos and cardboard boxes. Picture: Alamy

Gold Commander for Appleby Horse Fair, Detective Superintendent Dan St Quintin, said: "My officers have once again been on the front-foot and proactive in their efforts to make this event as safe as we can.

"The results of their efforts - and the goodwill of the vast majority of people in all communities - is fewer crimes recorded and a fair which has seen zero incidents of significant disorder or violent incidents.

"I would like to thank all communities for this, whilst also paying tribute to my officers for their outstanding work in recent days and weeks, during challenging circumstances, including the extremely wet weather we saw on Saturday."

The fair typically features traditional music, dancing, horse riding, market stalls and horse sales.

For the event, hundreds of campervans and horse-drawn carriages descend upon the rural town - home to around 3,200 people.

The fair typically features traditional music, dancing, horse riding, market stalls and horse sales.
The fair typically features traditional music, dancing, horse riding, market stalls and horse sales. Picture: Alamy
One of the event's traditions sees Horsemen and women riding their horses in the nearby River Eden.
One of the event's traditions sees Horsemen and women riding their horses in the nearby River Eden. Picture: Alamy

Market stalls also pop up across the town's streets, selling a variety of traditional traveller goods and horse-related products.

One of the event's longstanding traditions sees horsemen and women riding their horses in the nearby River Eden.

The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. Since then, huge crowds have returned each year.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Frederick Forsyth, author of bestselling novel Day of the Jackal novel had died aged 86

Locals have enjoyed some good times in Surbiton

Residents react after town named among 'UK's most boring'

The pop star, 37, opened up to fans on Instagram about her battle with the illness after she revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer

Jessie J opens up about 'worst day so far' amid breast cancer battle: 'Panic, fear, tears – then corn on the cob'
Plans to let people be ‘cremated’ in boiling water could be given the go-ahead

‘Boil in the bag’ funerals could be given go-ahead as review launched

The payment is made in one lump sum to those who are eligible

How to claim winter fuel allowance after Labour U-turn

Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly accused of stealing from the Post Office.

More than £1 billion in compensation paid to over 7,000 victims of Horizon IT scandal, government says

World News

See more World News

Poland scrambled fighter jets around 2am on Monday morning in response.

NATO jets scramble after Russia launches strike on Ukraine

5 hours ago

Marcus Fakana has been sentenced to one year in jail - he has now pleaded to Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to pardon him

British teenager jailed in Dubai over 'holiday romance' with girl, 17, pleads with Sheikh ruler for his release

5 hours ago

A photo posted on Telegram purportedly showing activists with their hands up on board the Madleen

Greta Thunberg’s ‘Freedom Flotilla’ boarded and seized by Israeli forces as she says she’s been ‘kidnapped’

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News