Terror attack on UK was 'hours away' as police thwart plot with raids across Britain

File photo of Metropolitan Police In London. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The UK came just hours away from suffering terror attack before a major raid thwarted the plot, a report has claimed.

Five men - four of whom are Iranian - were arrested on Saturday in London, the north-west and Swindon on connection with a "suspected plot to target a specific premises".

It was feared the planned attack would go ahead imminently, according to The Telegraph.

Separately, three other Iranian men were detained in London, also on Saturday, on suspicion of separate offences.

All of the men currently remain in police custody.

It was feared they would leave the UK or destroy critical evidence against them after the other raids.

They were appreheded under the National Security Act, letting police make arrests if they reasonably suspect individuals of being involved in “foreign power threat activity”.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, said on Sunday night: “These were two major operations that reflect some of the biggest counter-state threats and counter terrorism operations that we have seen in recent years.

“These are major operations that have taken place and the ongoing investigation is immensely important, and of course it involves Iranian nationals in both investigations and we are supporting the police and the security agencies in the investigations that they are taking and the security assessments that they are doing.”

The Met said on they are working to identify whether any further threat is posed to the public.

Police said: "Officers have been in contact with the affected site to make them aware and provide relevant advice and support, but for operational reasons, we are not able to provide further information at this time."

Officers were carrying out searches at addresses in the Greater Manchester, London and Swindon areas in connection with the suspected terror offence.

The police confirmed the detained men in the first suspected plot are:

• A 29-year-old man arrested in the Swindon area

• A 46-year-old man arrested in west London

• A 29-year-old man arrested in the Stockport area

• A 40-year-old man arrested in the Rochdale area

• A man whose age was not confirmed arrested in the Manchester area.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working closely with those at the affected site to keep them updated.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and we are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter.

"We understand the public may be concerned and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us.

"We are working closely with local officers in the areas where we have made arrests today and I'd like to thank police colleagues around the country for their ongoing support."

New Scotland Yard Sign London. Picture: Getty

Separate investigation

The second set of arrests form part of another investigation being led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Police said that Counter Terrorism policing units had taken three Iranian men into custody in London on Saturday.

Two of the men, aged 39 and 44 respectively, were arrested at separate addresses in north-west London.

A 55-year-old man was also apprehended at a third address, located in west London.

The London trio were arrested and detained under section 27 of the National Security Act 2023 and remain in custody, a police statement said.