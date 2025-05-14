Terror probe into 'arson' attacks at Keir Starmer's home as firebombs linked to 'hostile state involvement'

Terror police are probing whether 'arson' attacks on two properties linked to Keir Starmer are connected with 'hostile state involvement'.

Police are also investigating whether a suspected 'arson' attack at another North London property linked to the PM 24 hours earlier is connected to the attack.

A car fire on the same street as the PM's family home on May 8 is also under investigation.

The Met said on Tuesday: "As a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation into this fire. Enquiries are ongoing to establish what caused it.

"The investigation team are also considering two other incidents - a vehicle fire in NW5 on Thursday, 8 May and a fire at the entrance of a property in N7 on Sunday, 11 May - and are investigating whether they may be linked to the fire in NW5 on 12 May.

"All three fires are being treated as suspicious at this time, and enquiries remain ongoing."

A 21-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning at an address in Sydenham, south east London, on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a series of fires at houses connected to the Prime Minister, the Metropolitan Police said.

The arrest follows three separate fires, two at homes in North London and one vehicle fire in the same area.

The man, whose nationality has not been disclosed, remains in custody.

According to The Telegraph, the police are keeping an 'open mind' about the motive for the attacks are not ruling out a hostile state being involved.

No one was hurt in the blaze at the PM's family home - which is reportedly rented out. The entrance to the three-storey terraced property was damaged.

Emergency services were called to blazes at the doors of two homes in north London within 24 hours of each other.

On Monday, a police cordon and officers, as well as investigators from London Fire Brigade (LFB), could be seen outside a Kentish Town property, where the Prime Minister used to live.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister thanks the emergency services for their work. The incident is subject to a live investigation and we won’t be commenting further.”

The head of the Counter Terrorism Command has issued a statement.

Commander Dominic Murphy said: “We are working at pace and continue to explore various lines of enquiry to establish the cause of the fires, and any potential motivation for these.

“A key line of enquiry is whether the fires are linked, due to the two premises and the vehicle all having previous links to the same high-profile public figure.

“We recognise that this investigation may cause concern to other public figures, particularly MPs.

“The protection of MPs is something we take extremely seriously across the whole of policing and I would encourage any MP who is concerned about their own safety to get in touch with their dedicated local Operation Bridger officer, who can provide further advice and support.”

Speaking on Monday, the Met said: “At this early stage of the investigation, officers are working to establish the circumstances of all three fires and are keeping an open mind as to whether there is any connection.

“All are being treated as suspicious at this time, and inquiries remain ongoing.”

In June last year, three pro-Palestine protesters avoided jail after demonstrating outside Sir Keir’s house.

Leonorah Ward, of Leeds, Zosia Lewis, of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Daniel Formentin, of Leeds, hung a banner outside the London property that read, “Starmer stop the killing”, surrounded by red handprints, on April 9 2024.

They also placed four rows of children’s shoes in front of the property to signify the young people killed in Gaza.

The trio were found guilty under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 after a one-day trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

They were each sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £200 in legal costs.