Terror probe launched as passengers pin down man causing disturbance on UK flight

27 July 2025, 21:08

The disturbance was reported aboard an EasyJet flight
The disturbance was reported aboard an EasyJet flight. Picture: Getty

By Jennifer Kennedy

Counter-terror police are investigating after a man was arrested after causing a disturbance on an Easyjet flight from Luton to Glasgow Airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police received a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving to Glasgow at around 8:20am on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

Officers boarded the plane on its arrival to Glasgow and a 41-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the man shouting "I'm going to bomb the plane" and "Death to America, death to Trump" as horrified passengers look on.

A video posted on X shows the man causing the disturbance shouting in the aisle of the plane
A video posted on X shows the man causing the disturbance shouting in the aisle of the plane. Picture: X/@nyssa7

A man then rises from his seat and approaches the man causing the disturbance, before tackling him and pinning him down in the aisle. A second man comes to help.

Police Scotland said the footage was being assessed by counter-terrorism officers.

The force said it believed the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved.

