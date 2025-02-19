Tesco app and website reporting issues, leaving customers unable to do online shopping

By Alice Padgett

Hundreds of Tesco customers have reported issued with their website and app - leaving them unable to do their online grocery shopping.

Tesco users have reported that items online are marked as unavailable, despite being listed on the supermarket's website and app.

Shoppers have said that they able to add grocery items to their online baskets, but would then be alerted that the products were suddenly out of stock before checking out.

This means customers are unable to check out their items.

Disgruntled shoppers have taken to social media to complain about the issue.

One comment said: "Seriously @Tesco do you actually sell groceries any more?"

According to the service status website, Downdetector, the problem was first reported around 9:30am today.

There have allegedly been 200 reports of the glitch since then.

Tesco have been approached for comment.