Urgent cheese warning as cheddars sold by Tesco recalled due to deadly listeria contamination

An urgent cheese warning has been issued. Picture: FSA

By Emma Soteriou

An urgent cheese warning has been issued due to a number of cheddars sold by Tesco potentially being contaminated with deadly listeria bacteria.

More than a dozen cheeses have been recalled from shelves amid fears that they have been contaminated.

A 'do not eat' alert was sent out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) for 18 items produced by JOD Food Products, which are stocked in both Tesco and Spar.

Among those impacted are the Spar Old Irish Creamery Cheddar with Chilli, Horgans Irish Smoked Cheddar and Old Irish Creamery Cheese Pepper Cheese.

They have best before dates in May 2025.

The manufacturer said: "Please return the affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

"There is a risk that the product may contain Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that is potentially harmful if consumed."

The FSA said: "Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

Listeriosis is an infection caused due to food being contaminated with the bacterium listeria monocytogenes.

Symptoms can include high temperature, muscle aches, chills and being sick.

It is particularly dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women and babies.

Which cheeses have been recalled?

Spar Old Irish Creamery Cheddar with Chilli

Pack size: 150g

Use by: May 25, 2025

Horgans Irish Smoked Cheddar

Pack size: 150g

Use by: May 25, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Red Wine

Pack size: 150g and 1.2 kg

Best before: May 1, 2025 and May 4, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Sriracha

Pack size: 150g

Best before: May 15, 2025; May 20, 2025; and May 29, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Pepper Cheese

Pack size: 150g

Best before: May 29, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Sage Cheddar

Pack size: 150g

Best before: May 20, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Caesar Salad

Pack size: 150g

Best before: May 20, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Coffee

Pack size: 150g

Best before: May 20, 2025

Claddagh Bo Irish Cheddar Cheese with Irish Whiskey

Pack size: 2.4kg

Best before: July 18, 2025

Claddagh Bo Irish Cheddar Cheese with Porter Beer

Pack size: 2.4kg

Best before: June 29, 2025 and July 17, 2025

Irish Cheddar with Murphy’s Stout

Pack size: 150g and 1.2kg

Best before: May 15, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar Oak Smoked

Pack size: 150g and 1.2kg

Best before: May 15, 2025 and May 25, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Chilli

Pack size: 1.2kg

Best before: May 15, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Chives

Pack size: 150g

Best before: May 4, 2025 and May 29, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Cranberries

Pack size: 150g

Best before: May 29, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Garlic & Herbs

Pack size: 150g

Best before: May 1 2025; May 4, 2025; May 15, 2025; and May 29, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Irish Porter

Pack size: 150g

Best before: May 20, 2025 and May 29, 2025

Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Irish Whiskey

Pack size: 150g and 1.2kg

Best before: May 15, 2025