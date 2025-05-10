Tesco issues urgent 'do not eat' cheese warning over 'potentially deadly' listeria contamination

10 May 2025, 10:04 | Updated: 10 May 2025, 11:51

Tesco is working with fruit growers to develop a shellac-free wax
Tesco has recalled Swiss cheese brand over bacteria fears . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A batch of Swiss cheese from Tesco has urgently been recalled due to the possible presence of harmful bacteria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shoppers have been urged to check if they have purchased any of the affected product, which specifies packs of 150g Le Superbe Raclette with a best before date of May 12 2025.

The Castelli UK Ltd product has been recalled meaning anyone in possession of the affected batch must not eat it over Listeria monocytogenes concerns.

The bacteria could prove incredibly harmful if consumed.

Instead shoppers should return the item to the store for a full refund, urges the Food Standards Agency.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

According to the NHS, if you get listeriosis while you're pregnant, there is a risk it could cause miscarriage or stillbirth.

In babies and people with a weakened immune system, listeriosis can sometimes lead to serious and life-threatening problems such as sepsis or meningitis.

Read more: Infants and young children should be protected from sugar-heavy unhealthy baby food, campaigners say

Read more: Having children later and being overweight ‘increases risk of breast cancer’

Le Superbe Raclette Cheese has been recalled over bacteria risk
Le Superbe Raclette Cheese has been recalled over bacteria risk. Picture: Tesco

For most people, listeriosis is mild and gets better in a few days. You can usually look after yourself at home by resting and drinking plenty of fluids.

If you're at a higher risk of getting seriously ill (for example, you're pregnant or have a weakened immune system), you may need antibiotics.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paris, France. 07th May, 2025. Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta looks on during the UEFA Champions League football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal

Mikel Arteta hopes pain of Liverpool's Premier League title win will act as motivation for Arsenal next season
'Bright and athletic' boy, 14, fighting for life after being electrocuted at renowned private school

'Bright and athletic' boy, 14, fighting for life following 'electric shock by power cables' at private Millfield School
Labour's Sadiq Khan has said he would be open to building on the greenbelt

What is the greenbelt and why are Labour's plans controversial?

Cancer screening

Having children later and being overweight ‘increases risk of breast cancer’

Priyansh Arya of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the 2025 IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8

England could host conclusion of Indian Premier League amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
Dua Lipa, Elton John and Paul McCartney among stars who signed letter calling for PM to protect ‘lifeblood’ of industry.

Dua Lipa, Elton John and Paul McCartney among stars who signed letter calling for PM to protect ‘lifeblood’ of industry

World News

See more World News

Leaders gather in Ukraine ahead of talks

Starmer joins European leaders in Ukraine ahead of ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting

4 hours ago

Pakistan launches 'retaliatory attacks' after accusing India of firing at airbases

Pakistan launches 'retaliatory attacks' after accusing India of firing at airbases

5 hours ago

Bayesian recovery operations begin.

Diver dies during work to recover tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht which sunk off coast of Sicily

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News