Tesco issues urgent 'do not eat' cheese warning over 'potentially deadly' listeria contamination

Tesco has recalled Swiss cheese brand over bacteria fears . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A batch of Swiss cheese from Tesco has urgently been recalled due to the possible presence of harmful bacteria.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shoppers have been urged to check if they have purchased any of the affected product, which specifies packs of 150g Le Superbe Raclette with a best before date of May 12 2025.

The Castelli UK Ltd product has been recalled meaning anyone in possession of the affected batch must not eat it over Listeria monocytogenes concerns.

The bacteria could prove incredibly harmful if consumed.

Instead shoppers should return the item to the store for a full refund, urges the Food Standards Agency.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

According to the NHS, if you get listeriosis while you're pregnant, there is a risk it could cause miscarriage or stillbirth.

In babies and people with a weakened immune system, listeriosis can sometimes lead to serious and life-threatening problems such as sepsis or meningitis.

Read more: Infants and young children should be protected from sugar-heavy unhealthy baby food, campaigners say

Read more: Having children later and being overweight ‘increases risk of breast cancer’

Le Superbe Raclette Cheese has been recalled over bacteria risk. Picture: Tesco

For most people, listeriosis is mild and gets better in a few days. You can usually look after yourself at home by resting and drinking plenty of fluids.

If you're at a higher risk of getting seriously ill (for example, you're pregnant or have a weakened immune system), you may need antibiotics.