Tesco issues urgent recall over popular lunch items amid salmonella fears - are you at risk?

25 July 2025, 11:07

Tesco has pulled the popular items from their shelves and customers are being urged to return any affected products immediately.
Tesco has pulled the popular items from their shelves and customers are being urged to return any affected products immediately. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Tesco has warned shoppers not to eat three of its lunchtime favourites over fears they could cause diarrhoea and vomiting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An urgent recall is underway after three of the supermarket's Pasta Salads were found to be potentially contaminated with salmonella.

The popular products have been pulled from shelves across the country and customers urged to return any affected products immediately.

Contaminated batches include:

  • Tesco Basil Pesto and Semi-Dried Tomato Pasta 225g - Use by: July 24
  • Tesco Chicken and Chorizo Pasta 285g - Use by: July 24 and July 25
  • Tesco Feta and Semi-Dried Tomato Pasta 290g - Use by: July 24
Tesco Chicken and Chorizo Pasta
Tesco Chicken and Chorizo Pasta. Picture: LBC
Tesco Feta and Semi-Dried Tomato Pasta
Tesco Feta and Semi-Dried Tomato Pasta. Picture: LBC
Tesco Basil Pesto and Semi-Dried Tomato Pasta
Tesco Basil Pesto and Semi-Dried Tomato Pasta. Picture: LBC

Tesco's recall notice reads: "If you have purchased the affected date code of the above product, please do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to any Tesco store for a full refund.

"No receipt is required. No other Tesco products are affected by this recall."

Salmonella can cause illnesses within hours of eating contaminated food, with symptoms including fever, vomiting and explosive diarrhoea.

Painful stomach cramps occur as the bacteria damage cells in the gut lining, preventing the body from absorbing water - leading to non-stop diarrhoea as the body flushes out fluids it can't retain.

Non-stop diarrhoea therefore occurs as the body flushes out the water it couldn't absorb.

In rare cases, salmonella can become life-threatening. Young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk of complications.

