TfL set to regulate pedicabs in London for the first time amid safety concerns

26 June 2025, 13:16

A rickshaw on Oxford Street, central London, England
TfL set to regulate pedicabs in London for the first time amid safety concerns.

By Ella Bennett

Plans to regulate the use of pedicabs in London are set to advance next year, following a consultation that has found overwhelming support for tougher safety standards.

The consultation, carried out by Transport for London (TfL) found that out of nearly 7,700 respondents, 75% currently felt unsafe while using a pedicab in the capital.

The rickshaws, common sights in London’s main tourist destinations, are not currently regulated.

Nearly all (97%) of participants backed mandatory insurance for pedicab operators, 95% support the introduction of criminal background checks for drivers, and 85% believe that pedicab fares are too expensive.

Draft policy proposals include a TfL licensing system, along the same lines as that currently in place for London taxi drivers, with requirements including a minimum age of 18, a UK or EEA-valid drivers’ licence, and English language skills.

TfL are also considering the introduction of insurance requirements, alongside safety equipment mandates.

Cycle rickshaw, Old Compton Street
TfL are also considering the introduction of insurance requirement. Picture: Alamy

The proposals could come into force from 2026 – but will become more detailed over the coming months, and are subject to a second consultation at the end of the year.

The use of music by pedicab drivers sparked particular frustration among the survey’s respondents – including over 2,400 comments, double the number relating to any other topic.

96% of participants were in favour of volume limitations on music and other audio from pedicabs, and 78% believe these controls should be in place “all the time”.

Helen Chapman, TfL’s director of Licensing & Regulation, said: “Pedicabs can provide a unique and green way to see the capital.

“However, they have an impact on the safety of the road network and are currently unregulated.

“We look forward to working with the pedicab industry to ensure it is run fairly and safely and continues to be a sustainable mode of transport.”

The move comes in the wake of parliamentary calls for regulation last year – which culminated in the Pedicabs (London) Act, granting TfL the statutory powers necessary to go through with the licensing system.

The transport authority proposes to take the lead on enforcement of any new regulations themselves, with all expenses recouped through the fees for pedicab licences.

In a campaign response to the survey, the London Pedicab Welfare Association (LPWA) said: “While the intention behind this requirement is to ensure the safety of passengers and regulate the industry, it has created challenges for pedicab drivers who do not possess a driving licence.”

The LPWA instead proposed alternatives, including the introduction of a theory test for drivers to obtain their licence.

Ros Morgan, chief executive at the Heart of London Business Alliance, welcomed the proposals, saying: “For far too long, members of the public have been at the mercy of rogue operators who do nothing to enhance the reputation of the West End.

“Implementation of the scheme could not come soon enough.”

