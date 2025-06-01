Police warning to taxi drivers after 'drunk passengers' abandoned on motorway after being sick in Uber

1 June 2025, 15:24

Police warning to uber drivers after 'drunk passengers' found abandoned on dark motorway
Police warning to uber drivers after 'drunk passenger' found abandoned on dark motorway. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Flaminia Luck

A police force has issued a warning to taxi drivers after two drunk passengers were abandoned by the side of the motorway after being sick in the back of an Uber.





Thames Valley Police said the inebraiated two were dumped in a refuge bay on the M4 near Reading in the early hours of Sunday after a night out.

Officers were called following reports of two pedestrians on the side of the major road.

The force confirmed an investigation is underway as "it is an offence to allow the public to put themselves in the position of being a pedestrian on the motorway".

They said in a social media post: "If your intoxicated fare ends up being sick in the back of your vehicle, after a Saturday night in town, please don't dump them on the side of the dark motorway!".

Fortunately, the two weren't injured and were taken home by family members, the force adde.

M4 Motorway Traffic Evening Rush Hour Reading, Westbound
The two passengers were dumped in a refuge bay on the M4 motorway near Reading. Picture: Alamy

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said “Our Roads Policing officers attended a refuge bay near Reading on the M4 motorway this morning (1/6) around 1.40am, after reports of two pedestrians on the side of the road.

“It is an offence to allow the public to put themselves in the position of being a pedestrian on the motorway.

"An investigation is ongoing.

“The pedestrians were not injured and were taken home by family members.”

Uber has been approached for comment by LBC.

